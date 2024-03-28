Renowned DJ Sun-El Musician drops new single in celebration of his 35th birthday

It’s a double celebration for renowned South African DJ, producer and label owner, Sun-El Musician, real name Sanele Sithole. Not only is the award-winning DJ celebrating his 35th birthday today (March 28), but has also dropped his latest single, “Hamba Nami”.

According to a statement sent to media, the song is a “profound expression of faith, strength, and unwavering belief”. “It carries a message that with divine guidance, every challenge can be conquered, and every journey can lead to triumph.” International musical duo Section Five, and Fearless Musiq have joined forces with Sun-El Musician to create this captivating song.

With their Afro-house, soul, and electronic elements, Sun-El Musician and Fearless Musiq offer listeners an immersive soundscape, while Section Five's soulful vocals and emotive delivery adds depth to the track. “The title, translating to ‘Walk With Me’, embodies a powerful message of resilience and faith and serves as a prayer for courage, strength, and fearlessness, resonating with the belief in a higher power's constant guidance and protection,” it read. The lyrics, “Ang'sabi Lutho Mvelingqangi uSibhekile” (I fear nothing for God is watching over us), reinforce this sentiment.

“The song draws inspiration from the journey of a young man from an underprivileged community who consistently triumphs over adversity.” Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to wish the artist a happy birthday, as well as celebrate the song. “Happy birthday king 🎂♥️🫵🏿 SUN-EL MUSICIAN ♥️🎶🌞 UNDER THE SUN 🌞♥️,” wrote @ca.ptain_luyanda.

@hagargraiser commented: "Happy Birthday sunshine ☀️!" About the song, @mostlyloveandsunset said: "There's something magical about this 🎵❤🔥." @Refilwe0315 commented: "This is good music bro thank you for always giving us great music 🙏🏿."