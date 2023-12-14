Researchers have calculated the odds of Taylor Swift winning a Grammy, Oscar and even running for president

Megastar Taylor Swift has had a star-studded 2023. Last week, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker was announced as TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

The multi award-winning, record-breaking billionaire singer and songwriter, was also named 2023’s most-streamed artist by Spotify and Apple Music. This year, her net worth reached $1.1 billion (R21bn ), making her the first billionaire to make the cut solely based on music sales and performances. And with her “Eras Tour” being a riveting success, research has now calculated the odds of Swift receiving a range of other prominent accolades.

Betting platform VegasInsider.com found that the 33-year-old mogul had a 80% chance of winning a fourth Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as a 70% chance of winning Song of the year at the prestigious awards “When it comes to Swift’s Grammys odds, her chances are high,” the researchers explained. They added that in a few weeks, she had a great chance of winning her fourth Album of the Year for “Midnights”, and her first Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

“However, even if she doesn’t win this year, there is no doubt that she will get another chance to do so since she keeps on releasing highly acclaimed music, and she has amassed more than 50 Grammy nominations to date, making her one of Grammys’ favourites.” Meanwhile, Swift has a 65% chance of winning a Golden Globe, the research found. “Swift has been nominated for a Golden Globe four times in the Best Original Song category and she has yet to win, however, she has just been nominated for her 5th Golden Globe for ‘The Eras Tour’ in the newly created Best Cinematic or Box Office Achievement category,” a VegasInsider spokesperson said.

“Even though she has some major competition this year, she could very well walk away with a trophy at the 2024 ceremony.” And when it comes to the Oscars, the songstress stands a 25% chance of winning, according to the research. “Regarding the Oscars, even though it is not an award show focused solely on music, Swift’s chances are still high,” the VegasInsider spokesperson said.

“Her best shot at the Oscar is a win in the Best Original Song category due to her song writing abilities, but it has been revealed that Swift might be working on a motion picture, which would open the doors to other categories such as Best Director or Best Motion Picture.” Even though it might seem like a long shot, Swift has already been rewarded as a director for directing her music videos and a short film at the MTV VMAs, EMAs and the Grammys, so “it is certainly a possibility.” The researchers also calculated the odds of Swift running for president, and found she only stood a 0.5% chance.