Ring in the new year at these exclusive parties

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024, event organisers in Johannesburg have made sure to plan some of the coolest parties in the city. If you haven’t made plans already, here are a few suggestions for you.

Soweto In Colours Countdown DJ Prince SA, Tshepojnr, DJ Cya, Mo Flava, DJ ZanD, DJ Jaivani, Big Skye, DJ Mr X, Kmat_DJ, DJ Hudson and MacG and Sol are ready to ring in the new year with guests at the Soweto In Colours Countdown. The annual event seeks to create a safe space for the community of Soweto to celebrate the end of each year and usher the new year in the company of families and friends, regardless of the existing socio-economic challenges and racial divide.

The event promises to provide an authentic Soweto nightlife experience through music, consumables exhibitions, kasi food stalls, a cooling cocktail lounge and a refreshing beer garden. Where: Amphitheatre at Soweto Theatre. When: December 31 from 6pm.

Cost: R150 from Webtickets. New Year’s Eve Bash at Chartwell Castle Secure your spot for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve bash.

DJ Ady is set to elevate the celebration at Chartwell Castle, promising a night of unparalleled excitement and music. It’s set to be a night of pulsating beats, dazzling lights, and a jubilant atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. Where: Chartwell Castle, 1 Hood Road.

When: December 31 from 3pm. Cost: R100 via Howler or R150 at the door. Loco New Year’s Eve at La Rosa

Prepare for a night of unforgettable beats with a stellar line-up featuring DJs Sash, Stan, Presh, Ashton and Thesh. They’ll be spinning the tunes that will have you dancing your way into the new year. This is an exclusive event for those 18 and above, ensuring an atmosphere of grown-up revelry and making it a night to remember. The night will be filled with music, laughter, and a few surprises along the way.

Where: La Rosa, Montecasino Blvd, Sandton. When: December 31 from 8pm. Cost: For tickets email [email protected] or call 079 502 0621 or 078 364 5232.

NYE Gatsby Party Transport yourself to the opulence of the jazz era at this Gatsby-themed New Year’s eve party. It promises to be a night of glitz, glamour and unmistakable fun! Indulge in the culinary sophistication of the Gatsby era with a meticulously curated three-course meal, crafted by culinary artisans to tantalise even the most discerning palates.

Renowned DJs @djmiki_sa and @paul.d.santos.71, known as Bubbles, will spin tunes that defined the era, ensuring an atmosphere reminiscent of the roaring '20s with surprises and interactive performances. Live entertainment will be performed by the indomitable Jojo the jazzy singer, who will serenade you sweetly into the new year, as well as DJ JA Levieux, who will bring out your dance moves. Where: Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel.

When: December 31 from 6pm. Cost: R550 via Quicket. Ticket price includes welcome canapés and a cocktail. Another attraction to set your sight on:

Le Petit Chef: In The Footsteps of Marco Polo The “smallest chef in the world” invites Northern-Gautengers to partake in a culinary adventure accompanied by 3D world travel and a six-course gastronomical extravaganza. Le Petit Chef’s innovative 3D projections and storytelling will transport diners to far-off lands, making you feel as though you’re right there with Marco Polo on his epic expedition.

This fusion of technology and gastronomy promises to be an extraordinary culinary adventure that will leave diners both delighted and inspired. The mood, music, table patterns, props and decoration all change with the chapters of the story promising to immerse you in the most eye-catching “meal” you will ever see. “The magic of the show is not just in the surprise and delight of the holographic miniature guide appearing on your very own dinner plate, it’s in the imaginative presentation too.

“Each course has its own inspiration and intrigue, building anticipation throughout the three-and-a-half hour experience, while live entertainment inspired by each location adds even more fun and excitement to the show. “Le Petit Chef is for adventurers who reject monotony and embrace the gourmet, so bring a friend and make a memory for life,” said Paul Rouessart, international show producer of the Le Petit Chef productions in southern Africa. Where: Royal Elephant Hotel And Conference Centre.