Robbie Williams the opening headline act for ‘Calabash South Africa 2025’

World-renowned musician Robbie Williams will be rocking with his South African fans again come January 2025. The multi-award-winning British pop star has been announced as the headline act for the first day of the “Calabash South Africa 2025” music festival.

Set to take place on January 18, 2025, at the FNB Stadium, Joburg, and on January 22, 2025, at the DHL Stadium, Cape Town, Williams joins Grammy-award-winning rock band, Green Day, who will also be making their way to perform in South Africa for the first time. Singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Supplied. With an impressive track record including 18 Brit Awards, six of the “Top 100 best-selling albums in British history”, a staggering 80 million album sales worldwide, and 14 No.1 singles, Williams has solidified his place in music history. The last time Williams visited South Africa was in 2006 when he brought his biggest-ever world tour, “Intensive Care” to Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

Tickets to his concert were sold out almost immediately as people queued at ticket sales points the night before. Meanwhile, day two of the fast-growing South African leg of the international festival will be headlined by Green Day, made up of vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist and backing vocalist, Mike Dirnt, with drummer Tré Cool. Dubbed the biggest summer concerts, the musical showcase will also feature international punk-rock band, The Offspring and local favourites, Fokofpolisiekar.