Rocking 4 Cancer returns for their annual fund-raiser event in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in South Africa and “Rocking 4 Cancer” returns for the annual fund-raiser event in aid of CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation). We all know someone who has had cancer, who lost their lives or those who survived.

“Rocking 4 Cancer” started 10 years ago when three friends with a love for music realised what a huge impact it could have for a worthy cause. Organisers Casey Jeftha, Carmelita Daniels and Tarin Wiehahn have remained faithful to the cause. Jeftha said: “Cancer is close to our hearts and with that, the idea for ‘Rocking 4 Cancer’ was born. We rely solely on public and business sponsorship and this event is all about having a good time but in aid of amazing charities. “Over the years we have grown so much, from the first one with only 60 attendees to our last one in 2019, with over 300 people.

“We chose CHOC again this year because they have been a great organisation to work with and they do such amazing work for the kids and their families.” The event will be hosted on October 6 at West End Superclub, Rylands. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. The first 100 guests will receive a free goody bag and have access to delicious snack platters and a complimentary glass of wine.

Patrons will get to see live performances from Cape Town’s amazing local talent: Sade Von S, Andrea Fortune, Novocaine The Band, PJ Twins, Shadley Schroeder, Celeste & Jon-E, Carletheia, Young Soldier and DJ Cool J with TikTok star Amy Davids as the MC. Tickets are R100 via Quicket. Calvin Peters aka Uncle Cal. Picture: Supplied “Uncle Cal & The Elastic Band Live”

The Wave Theatre presents “Uncle Cal & The Elastic Band Live” followed by Uncle Cal’s Birthday Bash after-party. Uncle Cal & The Elastic Band is a partially electronic ensemble that performs revised lounge and house versions of music by Abdullah Ibrahim, Hugh Masekela, Robbie Jansen, Jonathan Butler, and more. The concept of the band is a rhythm section of musicians playing guitar, percussion, saxophone, and keyboards incorporated with DJ elements that give the production a dynamic live edge.

For this live performance, Uncle Cal & The Elastic Band features Carmen Xclusive, Ian Smith and Cameron Ward. Special guest Nur Abrahams. Where: The Wave Theatre, 44 Long Street. When: October 7 at 8pm.

Cost: R150 at the door. DJ Garth B. Picture: Supplied R&B Brunches with Garth B on “The Matinee” Good Hope FM and Garth B, presenter of “The Matinee” show on Saturdays between 12pm and 3pm, bring you a massive trend taking the world by storm – great tunes, awesome food, unbeatable company and the legendary vibe of R&B brunches.

Old-school matinee lunches with all your favourite R&B tunes are seeing a massive revival among music lovers across the globe, and who better to bring their pulsating vibe to the Mother City than the station that brings you all the biggest hits since 1965. If you’re looking to chill, eat, sing along and dance to the best R&B, old school, hip hop and reggae hits while enjoying an electric vibe, you do not want to miss this. Where: Strolla Restaurant & Bar in Sea Point.

When: October 7 at 12pm -3pm. Cost: Free. Bring money for food and drinks. “Black and White Party”

Let your hair down and chill at the “Black and White Party” at Hanover Street. Count down to summer vibes with Majestic Mey, featuring LuWayne Wonder, DJ Mickz, DJ Krazy K, Liam Cue and Matthew J Power. Patrons who dress according to the theme will receive a free shooter on arrival. Where: Hanover Street, GrandWest.

When: Friday, October 6, at 9pm - Saturday 3am. Cost: R100 via Quicket. Kenwyn Davids. Picture: Supplied “Premium Comedy Night”

See who has the last laugh as “Premium Comedy” celebrates 12 years with a line-up of experienced comics, and a headline act, all the way from London. The event is the brainchild of Cape comic Kenwyn Davids. The line-up is headlined by Lateef Lovejoy. Host comedian Ambrose Uren sets the tone. Other acts in the line-up include Cassidy Nicholson, also known for her TikTok alter ego “Constantia Mom” and Jaryd Pillay.