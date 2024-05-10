Roeline Daneel makes an appearance on ‘Diepe Waters’

Silwerskermfees award-winning actress, Roeline Daneel has made her appearance on kykNET’s telenovela, “Diepe Waters”. The actress, who is well-known for her roles on “Fraksie”, “Binnelanders” and “Fynskrif”, takes on the role of Ria, the prim-and-proper wife of Paster Izak, played by Francois Coetzee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roeline Daneel (@roelinedaneel) The current storyline revolves around the concern for the dwindling numbers in church congregations. When the Boskruin and Môreson churches are forced to fight for the survival of their respective congregations, a plan to merge crops up. Ria, who is also known as “Mrs Minister”, from Môreson, makes it clear that she will not be giving up her role that easily to Sanet (Nadia Valvekens), from Boskruin, who is eagerly waiting to fulfil the role of the minister’s wife.

“I love the role,” said Daneel during an interview. “I laughed my head off at the war between Ria and Sanet and the awful things they bark at one another while sitting with teacups in hand,” added Daneel. “Everything about Ria is slightly over the top. Ria comes across as somewhat harsh and cold, but behind her defences is a woman and mother who loves her neighbours and has a few secrets of her own.”

Daneel said that she approached the role as she does with any other of her roles, be it film or series. “One prepares as thoroughly as possible, tries to understand the character as best as possible, and in the end, you just hope it comes across. There are, of course, stylistic differences between the various genres, but the core remains the same.” She said that while she and Valvekens had previously performed together on radio shows, this was the first time the two had met on a TV set.

“It was such a privilege to act opposite such a professional actress. She worked hard during the time I was there and never missed a beat. You can tell she’s TV-fit! We also had a lot of fun and laughs between scenes.” The mother of two added that she can be seen on a few “small TV and film roles”, but is still finding her feet after the birth of her second child. “I’m still finding my feet after the birth of my second child, Jan, at the end of last year, but currently I am working on a radio drama.”