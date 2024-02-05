Russell Peters returns to delight Durban fans

Durban — Canadian stand-up comedian, actor and producer Russell Peters is returning to Durban and promises an interactive comedy experience while tackling a range of topics with his signature wit and seasoned storytelling. Peters’ three-city tour kicks off in Durban on Friday at the Durban ICC.

He is known for his keen observations on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique. With a career spanning decades, he has set attendance records at venues all around the world, was named one of Rolling Stones’ 50 Best Comics of All Time, released numerous comedy specials and has several awards under his belt for his hosting, producing and acting talents. "I’m just happy to be coming back to Durban. From my very first visit, I loved it here. It was the first place in the world, including Canada, that made me feel ‘famous’ before I was even famous. It holds a special place in my heart," said Peters. Since his last visit to SA four years ago and the Covid lockdown, Peters has done a few independent movies, such as Outlaw Johnny Black and Don’t Suck with Matt Rife.

“I also did some voice-over work on HBO’s Velma animated series and helped executive producer Jasmeet Raina’s (Jus Reign’s) great new show, Late Bloomer, although Jasmeet did all the work. During Covid I went from having two children to four children. I got married, so I went from one lockdown to another,” said Peters. He encouraged Durbanites to attend his show, saying “it’s better than sitting around at home and watching me on YouTube“. Tickets are available at Ticketpro and SPAR Payzone kiosks.