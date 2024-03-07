Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr are among the richest 2024 Oscar nominees

With the 2024 Oscars set to take place in Hollywood this weekend, a new study has found that two-time winner Robert de Niro is the wealthiest nominee, with a net worth of $500 million (R9 billion). The research, conducted by GamblingFactory.com, also discovered that the top three wealthiest nominees on the list are male actors.

The male lead of the “Barbie” movie, Ryan Gosling is the highest-paid actor for his Oscar-nominated role,. In order to compile the research, the gambling website analysed the net worth of the nominated best actors and actresses. The Best Supporting Actors and Actresses were also observed. The study also looked into the popularity of the stars throughout their careers.

In order to do this, information regarding the salaries made from nominated movies, Instagram followings of each actor, previous Oscar nominations and wins were also taken into account. Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. File image. And while De Niro topped the list of the wealthiest Oscar nominees, he ranks behind Gosling as the second highest-paid actor. Robert Downey Jr, with a net worth of $300m, is the second wealthiest actor among the listed nominees.

“Downey Jr has the largest Instagram following on the list and has attracted the most searches in the past year,” the researchers said. Bradley Cooper is third on the list, with a net worth of $120m. “Cooper is the second most sought-after actor in the past year, surpassed only by Robert Downey Jr,” the researchers said.

Jodie Foster was the first woman to make it onto the list of wealthy Oscar nominees. She claimed fourth position, with a net worth of $100m. And like De Niro, Foster was awarded two Oscars for her performances, in “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs”. Emily Blunt is fifth on the list, with a net worth of $80m. This year is the first time she was nominated for an Oscar nominee. She has been nominated for her role in “Oppenheimer”.

Annette Bening is the sixth wealthiest Oscar nominee, with a net worth of $75m. And while Gosling is the highest-paid actor for his Oscar-nominated role, he is only the seventh wealthiest Oscar nominee, with a net worth of $70m. Emma Stone ranked eighth on the list of wealthiest Oscar nominees. Her net worth is $60m, only $10m less than Ryan Gosling’s.

“This actress is the third highest-paid on the list and Stone has previously won an Oscar for Best Actress, in ‘La La Land’,” the researchers said. Mark Ruffalo ranks as the ninth wealthiest Oscar nominee, boasting a net worth of $35m. And like Stone, he has been nominated for his role in “Poor Things” and is one of the only actors on the list with an Instagram account and more than 20 million followers.

Paul Giamatti has a net worth of $25m. He closes the list of the wealthiest Oscar nominees. This is Giamatti’s second Oscar nomination. “Looking at the wealth and career choices of Oscar nominees can give valuable tips for long-term betting or investment in films,” the spokesperson said. “These stars often pick roles that win awards and bring in big money, making their projects good bets.”