SA tour dates announced for Grammy award-winning R&B artist BeBe Winans

Grammy Award winning singer, Benjamin “Bebe” Winans, is set to tour SA in December. There must be something in the water as international acts are flocking to Mzansi for concerts, leaving us spoilt for choice.

The 60-year-old singer and songwriter will be touring South Africa for his “It All Comes Down to Love Tour”. He is scheduled to perform at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 9, Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 15 and SunBet Arena Time Square on December 16. Known for his timeless hits such as “It All Comes Down to Love”, “Coming Back Home”, “Up Where We Belong” and many more, the multi-award winning gospel and R&B singer said he is excited to be heading to South Africa.

“I am so excited to be heading to South Africa for my tour. “South Africa has shown me so much love over the years and I guess that is why it’s not easy for me to say no when requested to come and do a concert. “I always enjoy interacting with my fans from Mzansi on and off stage. This country has become like my second home where I have spent a lot of time, even when I wasn’t performing. I am really looking forward to this visit.”