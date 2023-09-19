Sandra Prinsloo returns to the stage with ‘Master Class’

Veteran thespian Sandra Prinsloo returns to theatre to showcase the exciting “Master Class” production at Theatre on the Bay. Back by popular demand, the production will run from September 26 to 30.

Directed by Cape Town Opera’s artistic director Magdalene Minnaar, with musical direction by José Dias, the two-act play was written by the late Terrence McNally (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”, “Love!Valour!Compassion!”). Sandra Prinsloo is cast as Maria Callas and is joined by the Cape Town Opera cast including Soprano Siphamadla Moyake together with CTO’s “Judith Neilson Young Artists” – Alida Scheepers, Dineo Bokala and Tylor Lamani as the aspiring opera singers mentored by Callas. Musical director José Dias takes on a dual role as pianist and actor.

Maritha Visagie gets the cast in character on costume design and Magdalene Minnaar sets the tones on lighting design. “Master Class” is a portrait of Callas in the context of the master classes she gave at The Juilliard School in New York in 1971. This was at a time when she had not sung in six years. In the play, she is seen working with three students – two sopranos and a tenor. Aside from her biting wit, she is often blunt and even harsh in her efforts to mentor and prepare the singers for the cut-throat world of operatic performance.

“Master Class” plays at Theatre on the Bay with tickets from R180 through 021438000/1 or Webtickets. Swart Family: Jane de Wet, Jenny Stead, Rob van Vuuren, Kate Normington and Frank Opperman perform in The Promise, On Stage. Photo credit Martin Kluge “The Promise-On Stage” Where: The Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre.

When: September 16 - October 6 at 8pm. Club Dezza Productions and The Market Theatre present “The Promise-On Stage”, showcasing the world premier from now until October 6 at The Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre (formerly known as The Fugard Theatre) in Cape Town . Featuring a star-studded South African cast and creative team, the production is directed by internationally acclaimed, multiple award-winning director Sylvaine Strike.

The production is written by Damon Galgut, directed by Strike with stage adaptation by Galgut and Strike. The stellar cast line-up includes Rob van Vuuren as Anton Swart, Kate Normington as Rachel Swart, Frank Opperman as Manie Swart, Chuma Sopotela as Salome, Cintaine Schutte as Tannie Marina, Jenny Stead as Astrid Swart, Albert Pretorius as Dominee Simmers, Sanda Shandu as Lukas and Jane de Wet as Amor Swart. Ayanda Nobakabona. Picture: Supplied Baxter Zabalaza Finest of the Fest

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: Until September 30. It’s the final two one-person shows at the Baxter Masambe Theatre as part of the Baxter Zabalaza Finest of the Fest.

“Oorwinings Reis” and “Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony” were the last two of three winning productions selected for the Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival. The shows will run at 7pm, with matinees at 11.30am and 2pm. Following their sold-out runs at the 13th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival in March, the quality and standard of the works produced by the participants were so exceptional, that the team decided to create the first selection of three one-person shows for the festival. The plays were selected based on their powerful themes, writing, performances, directing and overall presentation.

“Oorwinings Reis” is a show that says, “Life is a journey one takes alone”. In this play, 23-year-old Tina Naidoo tells of her triumph, as well as her life’s journey. Like many others who come from religious backgrounds, her life was not easy. She exclaims, moving from a small farm town to the Mother City wasn’t an easy task and so the challenges are packed in to add weight to her already heavy load.

Performed in Afrikaans, the play is written, directed and performed by Patwill Titus and runs until September 23 at 7pm, with matinee performances at 11.30am on the 21st and 2pm on the 23rd. “Tiro’s Toughloop Testimony” is written and performed by Ayanda Nobakabona, directed by Mfundo Zono. The play is performed in English and runs from September 26 to 30 at 7pm with a matinee performance at 2pm on September 30.