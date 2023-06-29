SA’s top acts lined up for the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend party at The Rockets Beach Club

Ahead of the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, the who’s who in entertainment will be headed to Durban for the hottest social event of the year. The occasion is set to attracts thousands of people, including socialites and celebrities and sees them take fashion to another level.

The bubbly will be put on ice for the party weekend. Picture: Supplied The Rockets Beach Club is preparing to host A-list celebrities with the most elite live acts on a line-up that embodies entertainment, fashion, glamour, and elegance. The party will start on Friday with Thuli P, PH, Thukzin, 2wo Bunnies, Sam Deep, Fistaz Mixwell, Junior De Rocka, and DJ Nel.

Actresses Nomzamo Mbatha and Minnie Dlamini will play host for the evening, adding an extra touch of glamour and charm to the occasion. Saturday will guarantee an awe-inspiring line-up that will set the club abuzz. DJ Fresh, Goldmax, Emtee, and Venom will take to the stage and no doubt these performances will be lit.

Ntando Duma and Pearl Thusi will be on duty as the hosts with the most, serving their effervescent energy and impeccable style. The club also announced the possible appearance of Daliwonga and Sjava, accompanied by Njelic. Sunday promises to end events on a high note, with sizzling performances by KO, Murumba Pitch, and Oscar Mbo as they take centre stage. Nqobile Nkwekazi will assume the role of host, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience.

Ashburton Aloe Festival. Picture: Supplied “Ashburton Aloe Festival” The popular Ashburton Aloe Festival will offer a packed programme of outdoor activities, market stalls, talks, demonstrations and nature walks. The festival will take place at five venues in the Valley. The Ashburton Training Centre will host the Ashburton Market with more than 80 stalls, a food court, live entertainment, children’s crafts, and snare walks led by Conservancy game guard, Lucky Makuyana.

Galago Farm will offer tea, home-baked cakes and light meals at the Conservancy Tea Garden. There will be talks on bee keeping, birding and butterflies, gardening for wildlife, and ancient rocks. There will also be guided trails. Mawingo Farm will offer self-guided trails through the bushveld to The Donga. There will be two guided trails on Saturday, one focusing on birds, the other on rocks and ecology. Enjoy amazing views at Impala Bend over the valley, including the giant Aloe Candelabrum in full flower. There will be several conservation talks, including a bird-ringing demonstration.

Rocky Wonder Aloe Nursery has a display garden of 200 species of aloes making a colourful splash in the bushveld setting. All funds raised go to support the anti-poaching activities of the Lower Mpushini Valley Conservancy and Mpushini Protected Environment. Where: Lower Mpushini Valley Conservancy, Ashburton. When: July 1- 2.

Cost: R20 - R50. Lianie May. Picture:Supplied “Lianie May Live”

Catch the talented Afrikaans singer and musician Lianie May for a phenomenal one-woman show. May is an award-winning singer, actress and musician, who launched her career in 2007 with her debut album ‘Vergeet My Nie’ (Forget Me Not) and is known for ‘Soen My Nie Meer Nie’ (Don’t Kiss Me Anymore). Attendees can expect a show-stopping performance from the songstress, suitable for all ages, with hits that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where: Meropa Casino, Limpopo. When: July 1. Cost: Tickets start at R150. Available at Computicket and the Meropa Cash Desk.

Simphiwe Shembe. Picture: Instagram Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Picnic Comedian Simphiwe Shembe is taking his jokes outdoors with a comedy picnic at the Durban Botanic Gardens. Shembe, known for his unusual dance moves, and his funny friends have kept South Africans entertained for more than 10 years. Bring a picnic and camp chairs