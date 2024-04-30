Musical artist Lusaso Ngcobo, known as Saso, is expanding his horizons as he is set to host a luxurious and exclusive Saso’s Brunch Marquee event, in anticipation of the annual Hollywoodbets Durban July this year. Saso’s Brunch Marquee was recently launched in uMhlanga, north of Durban, and was attended by DJ Sox, Nombulelo Mhlongo, Slee Ndlovu, Minnie Ntuli, Benny Maverick and other celebrities.

It promises an unforgettable experience, combining the allure of live entertainment with delectable cuisine and stylish ambiance. Ngcobo, from hip hop group Dreamteam, has been working on prestigious events for almost a decade. He said he wanted a space where he could bring South Africa’s A-listers together in one place to network and celebrate black excellence. He told Independent Media Lifestyle that he had always loved the entertainment space as he had grown up watching his mom who was involved a lot in theatre working at The Playhouse Company.

“I watched a lot of plays and musicals, so entertainment is something I have always been around,” said Ngcobo. One of the biggest events that he has hosted is the Dubane Summer Break, a waterpark-based event at uShaka Marine World. He has been organising the event since 2015. Ngcobo said it had been inspired by the American spring break concept holiday which was usually at the beach.

Another of his popular events is Saso’s House, a pool party in the backyard of the home he shares with Benny Maverick. Ngcobo has a great history with Maverick and experience in events to help commercialise the concept. In launching the marquee, he said it was an idea that his brother, Alutha, had come up with three years ago, and having attended the Durban July a couple of times. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saso’s Brunch Marquee (@sasosbrunch) “Hearing about different people’s experiences just made us feel maybe we can pull off a marquee the way we feel people would enjoy it,” he said.

“The inspiration came from us just wanting to create our own Durban July marquee experience. We felt we had gotten to a point where, with the events and experiences we have created, now let us create a marquee experience that we think is going to be unique to other marquees. “At the marquee, you will be able to experience the race at the finish line as we will be situated at the winning post, which I think is an element that is no longer given much attention to at the races throughout the day. “So, we are excited to share this experience and energy.

“With hosting events, I really enjoy seeing people happy and having a great time. I think that is the main reason but also just watching an idea come to life is a feeling you cannot get over.” Ngcobo said that on July 6, they were planning to host 350 people. There would be a delicious harvest table and a curated three-course meal, along with drinks of all kinds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saso’s Brunch Marquee (@sasosbrunch) Tickets are available at Webtickets and range between R6 500 for a single booking to R65 000 for a 10-seater table.