‘Selling the OC’ season 2 is messy with a sex tape scandal, fallouts and hookups

Sometimes, when you want to switch off from everything, a reality TV show can be the perfect escape. It’s entertaining and doesn’t require much concentration. I have my go-to shows that don’t disappoint. And the second season of “Selling the OC”, which is a spin-off series of “Selling Sunset”, delivered and then some.

The first season had an overarching toxic mean-girl vibe. This season, though, jealousy gets the better of several cast members. Let’s just say the moral compass is bandied around as an acceptable justification for being upset. Former friends have turned foes and there’s a new arrival, which unsettles some agents at the OC Oppenheim group. Here’s the tea of what went down in the eight-part new season.

The first episode kicked off with Brandi Marshall weighing in on the rumoured romance between Alex Hall and the recently divorced Tyler Stanaland. She feels their close relationship is bringing the agency into disrepute as well. However, her feedback isn’t received well by Alex or Tyler. While Tyler is more of a gentleman in saying that he prefers to keep his professional and personal life separate, Alex walks off.

And it creates serious tension in the office. Meanwhile, former BFFs Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose seem to have a cold war going on. Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose in “Selling the OC”. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Despite Rose mentoring Jarvis and helping her find her feet in the real estate industry, Jarvis, who is engaged again (her colleagues seem to have lost track of the number of times she’s been engaged, or married for that matter), was none too pleased by Rose trash-talking her husband-to-be.

She also finds her unprofessional and a tacky dresser. If looks could kill, I doubt Rose would be around. This season, Kayla Cardona is taking no prisoners. After being chastised for hitting on Tyler in the first season, she goes for the jugular of the hypocrites amid them. Her first target is Polly Brindle, who previously called her out for her “immoral behaviour”, only to end up snogging Tyler on the office couch.

Kayla wants an apology but none is forthcoming. And she isn’t a fan of Alex and her shameless behaviour with Tyler either, not that he’s complaining, mind you. The two have got really close. The chemistry is obvious but while they flirt with each other, Alex and Tyler avoid taking it further for the better part of the show. Then there’s Gio Helou. Since the start of the show, he’s never been shy about wearing his privilege on his sleeve. In fact, he takes great pleasure in rubbing it in everyone's face.

Gio Helou and his wife, Tiffany, in “Selling the OC” season 2. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Is he good at what he does? Yes. But he’s also very smug about bringing in the serious buyers. And this season, he throws himself an over-the-top milestone party after selling more than $100 million (R5.2m) at the Oppenheim Group. Amid the jubilation, there are developments in his personal life too – his parents are divorcing and he is selling the family home. Oh, and his wife, Tiffany, and he are looking to start a family of their own, too.

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall in Selling the OC. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Talk about having his plate full. On the subject of family, though, Austin Victoria and his wife seem to be at odds when it comes to extending their family. Austin feels like their toddler girls are enough as it allows him to focus on his career and provide a comfortable life for them. But his wife feels differently.

Of course, no season can end without a major event. And this season, it is the opening of the Oppenheim Group’s Cabo office. Jason and Brett take the team to Mexico to look at some of the listings while finding time to let their hair down. But not everyone got the workation memo.

Brandi continues beefing with Alex, who tries to extend an olive branch, to no avail. Jarvis, who is preparing for her upcoming nuptials, enjoys herself a little too much on the dance floor. Polly’s video of it, though, causes a serious spat between the two of them. And Kayla’s determination to get an apology continues to fall on deaf ears. Lauren Shortt and Sean Palmieri don’t have much of a presence this season.