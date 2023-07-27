Sho Majozi, Vusi Mahlasela among artists set to perform at the 2nd Folklore Festival

Award-winning musical sensation, Sho Madjozi, will be among the list of artists set to perform at the second edition of the Folklore Festival in September. The celebration of African identity, culture, customs and heritage will take place at the National School of the Arts in Braam Park, Joburg, on September 16.

It promises to offer a pan-African offering of music, literature, crafts and food for the whole family. A music concert on the main stage, workshops, a book fair on the storyteller’s stage, kids area with drumming circles, play time, singing, a safe place to leave your kids to play and learn and traditional dancers off stage. Majozi, an electrifying poet and afro-centric rapper, will captivate festival-goers hearts and minds with her inimitable fusion of Tsonga, English and Swahili languages and bold fashion statements. She will also be participating in the Folklore Festival Book Fair sharing her children’s book, “ShoMa & The Stars”.

The festival will also host “The Voice” album-maker Vusi Mahlasela, who is set to release his 8th studio album, “Umoya”, during Heritage Month. Vusi Mahlasela performing live at the Shebeen Queen’s house in Mamelodi in 2022. Picture: Instagram This extraordinary and deeply personal work marks Mahlasela’s first studio album of new songs in 13 years. “Umoya” is a welcome return to Mahlasela’s folk music roots. Mahlasela is celebrated in South Africa for his distinct, powerful voice and his poetic, optimistic lyrics.

Artists from Kenya, Zimbabwe and East and Central Africa will also be lighting up the festival main stage. Award-winning storyteller and singer-songwriter Pilani Bubu, who is the creative force behind the festival, said the festival prides itself in being a conduit for inter-generational dialogue, indigenous knowledge sharing and preserving African folklore. “In the heart of our collective existence lies a vibrant tapestry of human expression known as Folklore.

“It weaves together the soulful essence of a people, an intricate web of traditional wisdom, customs, and captivating tales cherished by generations past. “Whispers carried on the winds of time, where words morph into dances, proverbs sing through melodies, and laughter echoes in the form of jokes. “Such artistry, captured across diverse mediums, reflects the pulse of life within a community. Folklore is this collective documentation of art forms passed through generations by word of mouth.