Social media users mock Rihanna’s ‘lazy’ performance at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations

RIHANNA came out of retirement to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire, Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. She was one of the performers hired to entertain high-profile guests from across the world like Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Salman Khan, Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar, who flew to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the three-day celebrations.

Other performers included, magician David Blaine and “Lonely” rapper, Akon, who performed on day three. As the videos make there way online, Akon’s performance is being hailed as “energetic”, while Rihanna’s is being labelled as “lazy” and “boring”. In an online report, the “Work” hitmaker is said to have been paid over $6 million (R114.3m) for the 90-minute appearance, but some social media users have mercilessly mocked the superstar for seemingly doing the bare minimum.

At the party, Rihanna sang a medley of her famous hits, including “Umbrella”, “We Found Love”, “Stay”, “Rude Boy”, “Diamonds” and “Work”. Together with a video of her performance, @Berechi_ wrote: “Bro what is she doing 😭😭😭.” Bro what is she doing 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BVC2ebk4OX — Danny is dead (@Berechi_) March 1, 2024 @TheDejaKing wrote: “P***** because she was paid millions for this performance and she is giving such ‘damn here you go’ energy 😭 she looks so beautiful but it’s not giving rehearsed for very long or really that invested in giving a professional well thought-out performance.“

pissed because she was paid millions for this performance and she is giving such “damn here you go” energy 😭 she looks so beautiful but it’s not giving rehearsed for very long or really that invested in giving a professional well thoughtout performance — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) March 1, 2024 @_Ebonyscriber added: “😁 She definitely did not ‘work’ as hard as she usually does on stage in America, maybe it’s mainly because of the type of audience and occasion.” 😁

She definitely did not "work" as hard as she usually does on stage in America, maybe it's mainly because of the type of audience and occasion — Black george (@_Ebonyscriber) March 4, 2024 Other users alluded to the fact that she may be expecting baby number 3 and had to limit her dancing during the performance. Meanwhile, Akon posted a video of his performance and wrote on Instagram: “Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India.