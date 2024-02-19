Somizi Mhlongo hints at a new romance but fans caution him against rushing in

You have to admire Somizi Mhlongo’s “never give up on love” attitude. After numerous failed relationships, the multi-talented celebrity gathered the courage to get back on the horse and try again.

Mhlongo was previously married to businessman and media personality, Mohale Motaung. Their elaborate wedding celebrations ended in a messy divorce in 2021 after Motaung accused Somizi of abuse and other things. In 2022, Mhlongo was spotted with a new man, Ndo Maleho.

While the two maintained that it was just a friendship, they had social media users gushing over their loved-up posts, captioned with heart-melting words. They even took a “baecation” together to the Big Apple (New York City). In late 2023, the former “Idols SA” judge shared cosy snaps of himself with another man but with his face covered. They were holidaying in Paris at the time.

In the most recent developments, Mhlongo has shared snaps of his face and his name. The two are holidaying together yet again on the Metro FM Bella Cruise. Mhongo posted: “2023 how it started on the @travelbellasa cruise, 2024 how it’s going 2024 @mofana_senne.”

When followers started to question the relationship, Mhlongo quickly commented, “Some of you are forward who said we are dating.” In the very next post, Mhlongo added more pictures of Senne and himself and captioned the pictures, “Thingisani. Season 2”. While some fans are excited to see Mhlongo in a new relationship and hope that this one lasts longer than the previous ones, others fans are concerned on his behalf, hoping that it doesn’t end in another heartbreak.

“Eish Mina I’m just scared on your behalf,” wrote @_nolly_kay. @aphiiwekfashion said: “Yheyyy nam I’m confused cause guy u fast.” @moathonhle.ntanzi commented: “We don’t want divorce anymore.”