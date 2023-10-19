South African music gems Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson and Karin Kortje are among the artists to grace the stage at the “CapeTalk Classics” party. The Cabo Beach Club is home to the exclusive seaside concert celebrating the station's 26th anniversary.

Patrons will be treated to a unique blend of live music by the local acts on October 22. Dress comfy for an afternoon of song and dance but come prepared for the unpredictable Cape Town chill as the V&A Waterfront sets the perfect back drop for the exquisite view overlooking the ocean. The Cape Town based station is popular for its talk shows, informative guests, local voices and life-changing radio, bringing relevance to current affairs impacting society for 26 years. CapeTalk is championing all the South African hits and songs that their audiences have come to love at “CapeTalk Classics”.

Bala said: "I'm really looking forward to performing alongside this amazing band at the ‘CapeTalk Classics’. CapeTalk has been there with me right from the start, and we've created a special musical connection. “This show is going to be a real celebration of both old and new songs in a fantastic venue, so I hope you can join us!" Cabo Beach Club, the venue for “CapeTalk Classics”, offers a spectacular pool-side setting for this celebration.

CapeTalk's Station Manager, Tessa van Stadden added: “We are thrilled to present ‘CapeTalk Classics’, a celebration of our 26 years of bringing exceptional content to our listeners. “This exclusive poolside concert is a celebration of our rich musical heritage and of 26 years of great conversations. We’d love to invite all music fans, and fans of the station, to come say hello and join us for this unique experience.” Ticket prices vary from R280 to R2 000 from Ticketpro.

The Rockettz New Generation. Picture: Supplied “Come Rock” Kinders Van Die Ses presents “Come Rock with The Rockettz New Generation”, Terry Fortune, Niesa Abrahams, 3D, Zayd Damon and Nur Abrahams. The variety of Cape Town talent is sure to be an unforgettable experience and a unique night of rhythm and dance to get you in the festive spirit.

Where: Athlone Civic Centre, Athlone. When: October 27 at 8pm. Cost: R150 via Computicket or at the door.

Three Divas (3D). Picture: Errol Stroebel “3D Hits” Enjoy an evening of sing-alongs to the greatest R&B hits and cover songs performed by 3D. With Pride Month activities in the over flow this month, Kat Gilardi, Angel Lalamore and Jayde Kay is set to take you on a musical adventure from the old school hits to the new kids on the block.

Where: Zero21 Social Club, Cape Town. When: October 29 at 8pm. Cost: R50 at the door.

Largest coffee expo in South Africa heads to Makers Landing. Picture: Supplied “Specialty Coffee Expo” Get out to the V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing in the Cape Town Cruise Terminal for the “Specialty Coffee Expo”. Visitors can look forward to embarking on a flavourful journey, savouring a delectable variety of coffee offerings from around the globe.

Coffee enthusiasts are in for a treat, as they can explore a whole new world of specialty coffee flavours by visiting the cupping room to smell, taste and experience it. Be sure to grab some free samples and tasters at the Brew Bar and Oatly stands amongst others. Expo organizer Jason Zeeman said: “We invite some of the top coffee roasters to exhibit some of the highest-grade coffee beans available anywhere in the world and supplement that with top equipment and brew tool professionals from all around the globe for a holistic specialty coffee experience”

The Western Cape regionals of the South African Barista Championships will also be taking place at the expo, patrons will get to witness the best baristas battle it out. The expo will also host La Marzocco’s Crush The Rush Barista. Vendors from all over South Africa will be participating at the event including Father and Seam Coffee from Johannesburg, Sorcery Coffee from Pretoria, Bluebird Coffee in KwaZulu-Natal, Truth & Origin Coffee from Cape Town, Seattle Coffee Co and many more.