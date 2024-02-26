Take That confirm two-city SA tour this October

Thirty-six years into their career, British pop group Take That are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the three-man band, now consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, will be making their way to South Africa, where they will perform hit singles from their newest album, “This Life”.

"This Life On Tour" will be held at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on Sunday, October 20, and at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on Tuesday, October 22. "This Life", which was released last November, is their ninth studio album.

It also marks their first studio album in six years since their synth-led pop album, “Wonderland”. The album reached the top of the UK Albums Chart and earned the biggest first-week sales for a British act in 2023. According to a statement by the event organisers, Big Concert, the album is a “vibrant body of work that sees the band at their most confident musically.

“It sees the trio focus on vocals, with beautiful melodies, soaring choruses and sophisticated harmonies blending the their voices seamlessly together.” Singer and songwriter Owen said: “There’s a sense of togetherness with this record, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. “It’s the perfect introduction to a record that sees Take That evolve once more, without ever losing what makes them so special.”

Listen here. The multi-award-winning pop group have a reputation for producing incredible live shows. They currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows. Their 2011 “Progress Tour” broke box office records by selling more than one million tickets in less than 24 hours, thus making them the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual Top 25 Tours list, placing third worldwide.