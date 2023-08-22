Tami Jacobs aims to inspire female addicts to seek help with ‘The Sound of Drowning’ doccie

An inspirational short documentary that follows the journey of eight recovering female addicts is now available for streaming on YouTube this Women’s Month. “The Sound of Drowning” is produced by Durban filmmaker Tami Jacobs, who also features in the film, together with addictions counsellor, Anél Sherren.

The doccie is a compelling, insightful and gentle share of stories each women faced and their determination to turn their lives around. The idea came to Jacobs and Sherren when they noticed that the number of women who sought help for addiction was drastically lower than in the case of men. Since then, they made it their mission to encourage more women to speak out. Whether it be a mother, daughter, sister or aunt from any background or culture, recovering from drugs, alcohol or even psychiatric medications, Jacobs hopes that by amplifying their voices, it will encourage other women to seek help.

Sharing more on the film, she said: “‘The Sound of Drowning’ offers insights into the transformative power of unity through community that is found within the recovery process and sheds some light on what it takes to get better and what happened to them when they eventually reached out for help,” she said. “I lived in active addiction for 15 years before finding recovery and I know from my personal experience that it’s an extremely painful place to be. “I was constantly depressed and suicide was a constant risk for me. When I found recovery, together with my sponsor and co-producer Anél, we noticed that the number of women who seek treatment and also manage to stay in recovery is drastically less than the number of men.

“Anel has a lot of insight into the disease of addiction and we decided that together, we could do something about it. We first wanted to find out why women don’t seek help and next, we wanted to send out a message of hope to any women suffering from the disease of addiction, that there is help available, and there are many people that can support them.” Anél Sherren and Tami Jacobs. Picture: Supplied For co-producer Sheeren, the purpose of the 30-minute documentary is to lift the lid off the stigma women face when attempting to get help for their addiction. “There is such disproportion between the number of men and women coming in for help – we wanted to break this view so that women could feel safe asking for help and entering into treatment.