Tems trolled for her lacklustre performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats artist Tems recently featured on the popular American late-night talk show, “The Tonight Show”, hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon. The “Me & U” hitmaker was on the show to promote her upcoming world tour and album, “Born in the Wild”.

Set to be released on June 7, the album includes singles like “Me & U”, “Not an Angel” and “Love Me JeJe”. During her five minute live performance on “The Tonight Show”, which is now currently on YouTube, viewers from around the world took to social media to drag her for her lacklustre performance. Watch below:

Taking to X, @DanielRegha wrote: “Tems doesn't have a good stage presence; Her songs doesn't require shouting or jumping, but still, her live performances are quite awful truth be told. “There's always no energy when she's performing live, & sometimes go off beats. Her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is one proof. No offence.” Tems d¤esn't have a good stage presence; Her songs doesn't require shouting or jumping, but still, her live performances are quite awfu! truth be told. There's always n¤ energy when she's performing live, & sometimes go ¤ff beats. Her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy…

— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 22, 2024 @omoiyaakeem added: “No offence but Tems needs to work on her stage performance, she literally puts in zero energy & her dance routines are incredibly du!!. She needs to improve. No offence.” No offense but Tems needs to work on her stage performance, she literally puts in zero energy & her dance routines are incredibly du!!. She needs to improve. No offense. — 𝙱𝙸𝙶 𝚂𝙷𝙰𝙱𝚉 𓃵 ²³¹ (@omoiyaakeem) May 22, 2024 @Chukwue37618191 commented: “I thought I was the only one who noticed it. Her audios is cool but she has zero stage performance.”

I thought I was the only one who noticed it. Her audios is cool but she has zero stage performance. — Chukwu Chukwuemeka (@Chukwue37618191) May 22, 2024 Meanwhile, @OluOfLove came to Tems defence and said: “Cut her some slack. You all pushed her to start focusing on things like her body other than what we love her for, which is her very unique and powerful voice. “It's a distraction, IMO. I dont need her moving too much, Ayra does that well. I just need her to SING!”