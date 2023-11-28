Thamsanqa Majela steps into the future with ‘Don’t Let The Sun Set On You Here’

Thamsanqa Majela, the Standard Bank Young Artist Award Winner for 2022 in Dance, is bringing his award-winning show, “Don’t Let The Sun Set On You Here”, to Soweto Theatre for a one-off performance this Sunday. The choreographer, creative director and performing artist said he was inspired to unpack “African issues” in the dance piece.

He said: I always imagine us black people also going into space. And, in reading about the apartheid regime, where people had to enter cities at a certain time and then had to leave at a certain time, I felt it was important to touch on that. “For me, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Set On You Here’ is all about how we dance into the future as black people if we had to be in space and also technologically advanced. I mean, Americans have been in space. “The Chinese have been in space. Russians have been in space.”

Before unpacking more on the show, he weighed in on his win at the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards. “As an independent artist, it is a big deal. I was happy, after years of doing my work independently, that South Africa can recognise you. It was huge. It was a great recognition as an artist.” Back to the production, he said he worked with four male artists, one was from Tanzania, the other from Zimbabwe and the other two were from SA, himself included.

A scene from ‘Don't Let The Sun Set On You Here’, choreographed by Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance 2022 Thamsanqa Majela. Picture: Supplied Unfortunately, the artist from Tanzania is not in the show. “They are very different, which is what I love. I’m using movement that embodies animals and it looks at how they are connected to us, not just spiritually. “The choreography is inspired by animals and nature, and there is a whole lot of Egyptian history in it as well.”

The set uses a lot of pyramids as well. Given his versatility, Majela wears the hat of producer, director, music composer and dancer in this show. He laughed: “I know my vision and it is closer to me and I can easily access it. So it makes juggling easier. But I won’t lie, it’s a lot of work. There were times when I would take stress pills but it is much better now.

“This work is packed with recognisable/relatable subliminal messages and symbolisms from an African perspective. “The question: ‘How do we move in the future’ was a vehicle for me: Our world is ever changing so rapidly, surely even machines will be exhausted. “To be staging this piece at Soweto Theatre is a huge privilege. I always aim to share my work with different communities in South Africa and I believe Soweto is special, given its historical background, it is also a place which reflects on all of these themes. It is a community with rapid change.”

"Don't Let The Sun Set on You Here' was made possible with support from the National Arts Council, Pacofs and the French Institute of South Africa. The show will be staged on Sunday, December 3, at 3pm. Tickets cost R100. For block bookings please call the Soweto Theatre box office.

