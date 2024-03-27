Thandiswa Mazwai is dropping her new album, ‘Sankofa’, in May

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Thandiswa Mazwai, says she loves her career. Taking to X recently, the celebrated South African artist wrote: “The best thing I ever did for myself was to choose a life of singing and dancing..:)”.

The best thing I ever did for myself was to choose a life of singing and dancing..:) — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) March 25, 2024 Being in the industry for more than two decades, the veteran still has fans, locally and abroad, singing and dancing to her music, especially her iconic debut solo album, “Zabalaza”, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Marking the milestone, Mazwai took to Instagram to look back on the “ride” and thanked those who made the album a success. “I can’t believe it’s been 20yrs of ZABALAZA. My seminal work. My magnum opus! That thing endenze umntu. What a beautiful ride it has been and now I get ready for SANKOFA. #ThandiswaZabalaza20.”

Mazwai said that she would forever be grateful to her producer, Sipho Sithole, who had faith in her work and a vision that contributed to the album’s success. “Big love to entire team @GalloMusicSA then&now for their passion for the album and the energy they put into it. “The musicians who played on the album where all legends of South African music. Sipho Gumede, Isaac Mnca Mtshali, Fana Zulu, Bheki Khoza, Johnny Chonco who was the guitarist for that great band Stimela, Sam Mataure, Randall Skieppers, Madosini, D-Rex and Madosini to name a few.”

She also acknowledged the backing vocalists and sound engineer, Marvin Moses. “A big thank you to all of you for sharing your lives with this music🌸.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daughter of the soil (@thandiswamazwai) Mazwai is gearing up for the release of her new album, “Sankofa”, which is set for a May release.

She will head to Carnival City, Johannesburg, on May 11, to celebrate her old and new work with fans. “What an incredible 20 years. ‘Zabalaza’ became my magnum opus and ended up inspiring an entire generation to look within, engage their culture and seek an affirming aesthetic that represents their African-ness. About “Sankofa”, she said: “The making was a thrilling sonic odyssey that took me from the villages of the Eastern Cape to Dakar and New York, weaving a thread that culminated in something truly special.