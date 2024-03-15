The 14th Sishaya Ingoma Competition takes centre stage on Human Rights Day

All roads lead to Currie’s Fountain this weekend for the 14th edition of the Sishaya Ingoma Competition. The annual one-of-a-kind event, which will take place on Human Rights Day, will focus on dance styles associated with the Zulu culture.

The gathering will see talented groups from across KwaZulu-Natal compete for trophies in a competition that attracts interest countrywide. The contest endeavours to promote and preserve traditional art forms such as “Omama Besigekle”, “Ingoma Yezinsizwa”, “Indlamu”, “Ushameni” and “Ingoma Yezintombi”. Dancers performing the tradition ‘Indlamu’ dance style. Picture: Supplied. “Each of these dance styles are traditionally performed by people of a particular age, gender and status,” a media statement read.

It added that these dances have a traditional purpose and that they commemorate special occasions. “Choreography and body positions are highly specific to particular dance styles and regions and these dance styles may vary from region to region, even from village to village.” “Spectators often show their appreciation by ululating (ukukikizela) and showing their backs (ukushikila).”

Where: Currie’s Fountain in Greyville. When: March 21 from 9am. Cost: Free.

Saxophonist Andrew Young. Picture: Instagram. “Timeless” British saxophonist Andrew Young and local pianist Graham Hudson are set to host an unforgettable night of music. Come and experience the magic of jazz, blues and swing, with a modern twist, during this concert which will take you on a journey through the timeless classics.

Sway to the rhythms of “Take 5”, “Misty”, Harlem Nocturn”, “Summertime” and the incomparable blues of Santana and Gary Moore. The concert will also feature swing standards such as “All of Me” and “Autumn Leaves” as well as sixties hits such as “Stranger on the Shore” and “Girl from Ipanema”. No toddlers allowed.

Where: The Pumpkin Theatre in Ballito on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm; Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo, on Sunday, March 17, at 2pm and at Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands, on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost R200 per person. Bookings can be made at Computicket, by calling 082 499 8636 or emailing [email protected]. Angela Makholwa. Picture: Supplied 27th Time of the Writer Festival

Wordsmiths will be celebrated at the annual "Time of the Writer“ festival, under the theme “Reflection, Resonance and Revival”. The eight-day event started on March 14 and will run until Human Rights Day in Morningside and online. Justice Malala, Siphiwo Mahala, Sandile Mamela, Angela Makholwa, Shafinaaz Hassim, Barbara Boswell, Qaanita Hunter and Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang are some of the authors that will be featured at the festival.

They will be joined by Sabata-Mpho Mokai, Shamil Ismail, Megan Choritz, Shubnum Khan, Steven Friedman and Jonny Steinberg. Where: Alliance Française in Morningside as well as on Facebook and YouTube. When: Until March 21.

Cost: Tickets are available from R30 - R150 at Webtickets. For the full programme, visit: www.ukzn.ac.za. Cansa Shavathon Show your support and solidarity for those affected by cancer by participating in this year’s Cansa Shavathon.

Whether you choose to shave or spray your hair or make a donation, every contribution makes a difference. Donations start from R50 an adult and R25 for children under the age of 12. The funds raised from this initiative will go towards providing care, support and education to those fighting cancer as well as their families.

Where: Suncoast Casino. When: Saturday, March 16 from 8am. Rally Scavenger Hunt

The Sodurba Tourism Association will be hosting their “Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt/Car Rally” this weekend. Grab your crew, don your best ocean-themed attire and set out on a quest like no other. “Get ready for a splash of fun as you explore the Sodurba area like never before,” a media statement read.

“Dust off your thinking caps, fuel up your curiosity and join in for an undersea adventure that promises to make waves and create memories to last a lifetime.” Where: Fynnlands Combined Sports Club, Bluff. When: Saturday, March 16, from 12pm.

Cost: R200 per car of four people. For entry details, contact Helga by WhatsApping 071 143 1235, or email: [email protected]. Elvis The Rhumbelow Theatre Film Club will be screening the 2022 biographical drama film, “Elvis”.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, this tale centres on the life of Elvis Presley. This story is told from the perspective of the internationally-renowned superstar’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. "Elvis'’ stars Austin Butler in the leading role, with Tom Hanks as Parker.

The movie also features Olivia De Jonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Luke Bracey. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo. When: Saturday, March 17, at 7pm.