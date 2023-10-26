The family-friendly Cape Town Kite Festival is back

The annual Cape Town Kite Festival returns for another colourful day with creative kites and soaring fun for the whole family. As they do every year in October, Cape Mental Health is inspiring children, youth, and the young at heart to soar high by flying kites and raising awareness for mental health.

This year’s theme is #TheSkyIsYourCanvas, and will showcase various shapes and sizes of kites taking to the air at Melkbosstrand Beach. The public are welcome to add their kites to the array of kites on display. From giant fish, flying pigs and floating dragons, marvel at the wonders that takes to the sky in support of the cause. Now in its 29th year, the Cape Mental Health's annual flagship event aims to raise funds that fuel the vital mission of providing essential, cost-free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who require it most.

Cape Mental Health CEO Dr Ingrid Daniels said: “In October, the sky, which has no limits, will become a beautiful canvas adorned with messages of hope and encouragement. “In times of trouble and adversity, hope, support and kindness help us to hold on. Hope is the anchor that supports our mental health and gives us the courage to take one more step. It reassures us of better days to come – hope removes fear. “As kites soar against the adverse winds, it helps us to dream about a future filled with possibilities, holding on and never giving up.”

Head out to Melkbosstrand beach (opposite The Silver Bay Steak Ranch) on Sunday, October 29, from 10am to 3pm for a family day and enjoy viewing the show kites flown by South African kiters Mari Ware-Lane, Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Wesley Beales, Frans Marais and others. Donations are welcome via the Cape Mental Health website. Boatica Cape Town. Picture: Supplied Boatica Cape Town

Previously known as the Cape Town International Boat Show, Boatica Cape Town is Africa’s largest boating exhibition set against the backdrop of the beautiful Mother City. Don’t miss interactive on-water product displays and demonstrations – including a sailing clinic where aspiring sailors can learn to sail. Boatica Cape Town will feature the best in South African boat, yacht and catamaran manufacturing, accessories and marine equipment.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a wide range of ocean events taking place at the V&A Waterfront this month and into November. Be sure to join the Boatica Cape Town Ocean Globe Race (teams currently docked at Jetty 2, near The Table Bay Hotel, until November 5) and the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, expected to arrive November 10. Some of the events offer free entry and visitors will get the opportunity to see racing yachts up-close, meet ocean race crews, and check out boat exhibitions.

Where: V&A Waterfront. When: October 27 to 29 (times vary) Cost: Tickets range between R50 - R225 and can be purchased via Howler.

GHFM DJs. Picture: Supplied Good Hope FM Halloween party Join DJs Ready D, Twinzspin, NumonicSA and Kyeezi for the most electrifying Halloween party of the year at Living Room in Bellville. The TwinzSpin Mashup Show presents a spine-tingling night of music and mayhem. Don’t miss the thrill, the chills, and the beats!

Where: Club Living Room, Bellville. When: October 27 at 9pm. Cost: R50 before 10pm and R100 thereafter.

Phatt on Fleek It's Cancer Awareness Month and the Phatt team are coming together for a worthy cause. Get ready to embrace the pink-tastic extravaganza in aid of Childhood Cancer Foundation #CHOC. They’re calling all Phatt Barbies to come out of your box to sparkle and shine for the most fabulous Barbie Party.

Get your glitter on for a spectacular evening filled with fashion, fun, and iconic memories at the celebration. Dress up as your favourite Barbie for a chance to win amazing prizes. Meet your favourite Tiktokkers and dance the night away to the sounds of DJ Rollstoel, Skara, JMD, Bradd PeacocK, Dj Bolo, Master P, Vuvu & Live Band, Renay_LoveNotes and more.

Where: Hanover Street, Grandwest. When: October 27. Cost: Tickets range from R100 to R120 via Quicket

The House of Kenji . Picture: Supplied “The Art of Fashion” The House of Kenji presents it's 2023 fashion showcase, ‘’The Art of Fashion’’. This show will demonstrate how art can transform into fashion, from basic streetwear to couture. These pieces are designed by in-house stylists Freddie Vaas, Amber Treu, Safwaan Mosavel, and Robin Snyders under the creative direction of Kenan Fortuin and Brent Pieters.

‘’The Art of Fashion’’ brings you a fashion display inspired by the different art forms, namely performance and sculptural art, paint and abstract art, pop and conceptual art. This showcase is being composed in a unique way that is specific to the House of Kenji. Where: Homecoming Centre Star Theatre in District 6. When: November 3 at 8pm.