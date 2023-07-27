The final leg of Kwesta’s ‘The 16th Bar Legacy Tour’ to conclude at Carnival City

Carnival City has a hip hop and rap line-up planned for this August, kicking off the beat with the “Kwesta Legacy Concert” on Saturday, August 12, and then the highly anticipated concert, “Inkabi Zezwe Live” on Saturday, August 26. “Spirit” hitmaker Kwesta is hosting the “Kwesta Legacy Concert” in Joburg and fans are in for a jam-packed night of high-energy performance at Carnival City.

The internationally recognised and award-winning South African rapper and songwriter has dubbed August a double celebration as he showcases his concert and also celebrates 16 years in the music industry on August 12. The show takes place at The Big Top Arena, Carnival City. To celebrate his legacy and his impact on popular culture, Kwesta launched “The 16th Bar Legacy Tour”.

Keeping true to his hip hop roots, the title of his tour is a play on words of the number of bars he tends to leave on every verse. The tour kicked off with 15 shows in and around Gauteng and is building up to the 16th and final show at Carnival City. This is where the hitmaker will be joined by other stars. Kwesta has worked with big names such as international singer Wale on the multi-platinum-selling single “Spirit”, as well as Grammy-Award-winning rapper Rick Ross and Rich Homie Quan.

The star recently released a collaborative album with the King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, titled “Speak N Vrostaan”. Tickets start from R250 and can be purchased through Computicket. Deborah Cox. Picture: Supplied Magic Music Sessions

Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild – brought to you by Magic Music Sessions – lights up the SunBet Arena for one night only. Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, producer and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Cox, will perform alongside award-winning, critically-acclaimed singer and songwriter Musiq Soulchild, headlining the Magic Music Sessions. Together, the two R&B legends have produced timeless hits.

While Cox is known for classics such as “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here”, “Where Do We Go From Here” and “Sentimental”, Soulchild fans will be taken down memory lane with hits such as “Love”, “Half Crazy” and “Just Friends”, performing with a full live band. Where: SunBet Arena. When: Saturday, July 29 at 6pm.

Cost: Tickets range from R450 to R1 450 at Webtickets. Mac G. Picture: Supplied MacG: Road to 1 million subscribers’ celebration Chillas gather round! Get ready to podcast and chill like never before with the fan favourite “Podcast and Chill with MacG: Road to 1 million subscribers” .

“Podcast and Chill with MacG” is rated Africa’s number one podcast, and will be celebrating a milestone of one million subscribers on YouTube. This historic event will feature a live recording of the podcast, as well as performances by some of South Africa’s top entertainers such as the King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, the Limpopo sensation Makhadzi, jack of all trades Robot Boii, internationally acclaimed musician Musa Keys and many more. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to interact with MacG and the “Podcast and Chill” team, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. This is a night not to be missed, filled with laughter, entertainment and memories.

Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square. When: Sunday, July 30 Cost: Tickets start from R225 and can be purchased on Quicket.

The Turbine Art Fair 2015. Picture: Dumisani Dube Turbine Art Fair The Turbine Art Fair is a unique South African arts festival that brings together galleries, artists and curators from around the country to present and sell works. It is the epicentre of emerging African art, championing established and new talent in an accessible environment. The fair is headed into its second decade, and celebrating this milestone with a bold move to its new home at Hyde Park Corner.

“The Engaging Art Experience” will showcase 30 exhibitors and 10 special projects, including a range of galleries from across South Africa, secondary market dealers, print studios, artist organisations, collectives, and project spaces. The fair is known for its long-standing projects and this year will introduce some new additions. Where: Hyde Park Corner.