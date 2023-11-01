The iconic 1926 novel ‘The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’ is revisited in new stage production

Cape Town Theatre Company, in partnership with The Masque Theatre, is adapting Agatha Christie’s iconic 1926 novel, “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”, for stage. The audience is guaranteed to be clutching at their sides as Hercule Poirot, Dr Sheppard and the residents of Fernley Park investigate the murder of the extremely wealthy, Roger Ackroyd.

While the characters try to find out “whodunnit”. The production, directed by Stephan Fourie, is brought to you by the same team from CTTC who presented the sold-out run of “The Great Gatsby” at The Star Theatre last year. From The Masque Theatre’s side, the team has producer Faeron Wheeler on board, who was responsible for bringing “Sleeping Beauty” and “Twelfth Night” to the stage.

Wheeler said: “’The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’, is a love letter to community theatre, a play-within-a-play, where the hapless actors are pushing the boundaries of what human tenacity can overcome and achieve!” Director Stephan Fourie said: “This show promises to stay true to the exciting twists and turns of a typical Agatha Christie, while disrupting everything you know about theatre in a riotous montage! “It is a tribute to the tireless contributions of those in community theatre, who adore this wonderful community. It is a fabulous tonic for anyone in need of a good laugh!”

Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased via Quicket. The show runs from November 3 to 18 at 7.30pm. The Garden of Good and Evil. Picture: Nick Aldridge & Brett Bailey “Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil” Where: Spier Wine Farm.

When: November 3 -18 at 7pm. November marks the welcome of the much anticipated “Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil”, extraordinary theatrical encounters under starry skies await guests. Spier Wine Farm and Third World Bunfight presents the intriguing production directed by Brett Bailey. Expect a cultural experience in the forested wilderness at Spier where atmospheric encounters await in the dark woods under a starlit sky.

This is the fourth iteration of “Constellations”, a series of intimate encounters that beautifully connect performers, spectators and total strangers in an intriguing way. In this production, Bailey gives each of the performers a whimsical, somewhat twisted character to interpret, namely a singer who lives in a bush in the belief that she’s an insect; a woman who reads stories to the ashes of the husband she murdered; a sensitive poet who lost his marbles in the mall. Artists this year include singer and musician Moodship, aka Gary Thomas; instrumentalist Sky Dlala; singer, songwriter and composer Laurie Levine; improviser and writer Megan Choritz; physical theatre performer Siphenathi Mayekiso; Belgian storyteller Gaetan Schmid; dance artist Gita Galina; and interdisciplinary performance artist Mthuthuzeli Zimba.

Small groups will follow their guides along riverside trails at nightfall to visit six sites lit by campfires and lanterns for extraordinary 15 minute solo performances by a diverse group of artists, who will deliver surreal, unforgettable experiences brought to life through beautiful music, song and haunting tales. Note that walking shoes are recommended for the riverside trails. Tickets for the two-hour event cost between R250 to R375 per person and includes a glass of Spier wine on arrival. Tickets available via Webtickets.

Marianne Thamm. Picture: Fiona MacPherson “Round of Applause, South Africa Still Standing” Where: The Drama Factory. When: November 4 -10 at 8pm.

Fresh from an extended run at the Baxter Theatre and being voted one of the picks of the Woordfees make sure you see “Round of Applause, South Africa Still Standing” with veteran journalist Marianne Thamm. We know what went wrong in South Africa during State Capture, we live with it … but what went right? As a citizen of Mzansi, you have every reason to celebrate the strength among the madness, wit and intelligence as Thamm showcases the resilience of Mzansi. Sue Diepeveen, the founder of The Drama Factory, said: “We’re honoured to host Marianne for the first time, while having a good laugh at ourselves and celebrating our strengths.”