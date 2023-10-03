The South African Music Awards returns to KZN after 8 years

South Africa’s premier music showcase, has found a new home for the next three years. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) recently announced that the South African Music Awards (Samas) will return to the Zulu Kingdom after eight years.

Previously hosted in Johannesburg, the ultimate music, fashion and lifestyle event will be brought to KZN following a partnership between Sama and the KZN Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs (KZN EDTEA). The annual event will be hosted at the Durban ICC on November 17 and 18 and broadcast live on SABC1. “It’s an honour to partner with the KZN province for what will be a crucial milestone in the Sama history as we build up to 30 years of the awards and democracy in South Africa.

“A lot of thought and planning has gone into ensuring #SAMA29 is a memorable one for all stakeholders involved, especially the lifetime achievers and musicians who have given their all to put out their best work and standout among the pack,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi. MEC Siboniso Duma said the move was an effort to “bolster the economy and tourism within the province”. “I am happy to announce that we have partnered with RiSA to host the prestigious South African Music Awards (Samas) for the next three years as part of our efforts to bolster the economy and tourism within the province and heighten our focus on the arts and creative industry.”

Duma said that hosting the event would help position KZN as a premium brand and a must-visit destination. “We pride ourselves as a province with a good track record of hosting successful events.” Speaking more about the positive impact hosting big events has on the tourism sector, he delved into how it increased hotel occupancy, led more patrons to restaurants and helped car hire services and shuttles have a flow of clients.

"Hosting the Samas will have impactful economic spin-offs for the province of KwaZulu-Natal." The 29th edition build-up will include various activations and activities that will touch a large cross section of the host province, as well as three other cities outside of KZN. Leading the Samas nominations pack this year is the late AKA, with six nods for his album, "Mass Country".

The rapper is nominated in the categories, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (twice for “Company” and “Lemons”) and Best Produced Music Video. K.O follows with five nominations. The announcements were made at The Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto and hosted by television personality Nomalanga Shozi.