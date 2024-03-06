The unforgiving reality of social media hits hard in ‘Expelled’

Theatregoers can choose between powerful musicals or a new drama that’s starting tomorrow. Below is a list of what’s coming up and what’s on. “Expelled”

On the back of the critically acclaimed “The Beauty Queen of Leenane”, How Now Brown Cow is back with another stirring offering, “Expelled”. The show has enjoyed a good run at The Baxter Theatre and will be staged at The Mannie Manim Theatre at The Market Theatre from March 7 to 31. The family drama homes in on the powerful world of social media. Alex, who is in matric at a private school, finds himself ensnared in a scandal that has gone viral. As such, he is suspended.

The decision has far-reaching consequences for his family and him. Antony Coleman (Rich Bolton), Charmaine Weir Smith (Lou Bolton) and Nicholas Hattingh (Alex Bolton) in “Expelled”. Picture: Supplied Directed by Craig Freimond, the production, written by Rosalind Butler, was born from the production company’s script development programme, The Writers’ Collective, during the lockdown in 2021. It stars Charmaine Weir-Smith, Antony Coleman, Nicolas Hattingh, Graham Hopkins and Amelia Smith.

“The topicality of ‘Expelled’ immediately appealed to How Now Brown Cow and we are proud to have nurtured its development through The Writers’ Collective,” says Julie-Anne McDowell, the founder of and producer at How Now Brown Cow. “It is a pertinent play for our social media-obsessed world, and we believe its critical impact will resonate loudly for years to come. We all need to witness this valuable story.” No under 12s are allowed.

Tickets are available via Webtickets at just R230, with discounts for students and block bookings available. “Sophiatown” The long-running stage production, “Sophiatown”, has returned to The Market Theatre.

And while it is returning to the venue where it was first stage 37 years ago, the production comes with a few tweaks that elevate the classic. Helmed by Aubrey Sekhabi, this time, the play is accompanied by a live band. For those who have yet to witness the production, the story is set in the repressive ’50s, where two “Drum” magazine journalists, looking for a tenant, advertise for one at Mamariti’s shebeen in Sophiatown.

Much to their astonishment, a white Jewish girl from Yeoville responds to the ad. And so begins an interesting and harmonious journey, against the backdrop of the vibrant and colourful atmosphere of the area and the shebeen, and in defiance of the apartheid rules. The cast includes Terence Ngwila (as Mingus), Sindisile Nkuna (as Mamariti), Gaby Georgeson (as Ruth), Mncedisi Hadebe (as Charlie), Tshallo Chokwe (as Fahfee), Princess Sechele (as Princess), Zimi Mphefu (as Lulu), Sechaba Ramphele (as Jakes), and Sandisile Dlangalala (as the understudy to Jakes). Philisiwe Ntintili assists Sekhabi in the director’s seat.

Khutso Nkwana, Thebe Mmushi, M’Kaddesh Magadagela, Surprise Mshwana and Oupa Makhubela are the band members. Where: The John Kani Theatre at The Market Theatre. When: Runs until March 24 at 7pm, 3pm and 11am, depending on the day.

Cost: Tickets range from R120 to R250 and can be booked via Webtickets. There are also reduced-price bookings for 10 or more and school groups. “Amadeus” On the back of his recent one-man run of “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious”, Alan Committie has slipped into the skin of his lead role in Peter Schaffer’s compelling play, “Amadeus”.

The storyline unfolds in the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, where Antonio Salieri (Committie) is the established composer. Along comes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the greatest musical symphonist of all time. And so begins the face-off as Salieri, who has surrendered himself to God to realise his goal of being the greatest melodist. At the same time, Mozart, who is foul-mouthed and obnoxious, is a genius, without even trying.

As such, Salieri plots his vengeance against his nemesis. Geoffrey Hyland is the award-winning director at the helm of the production. A talented team of costume designer Illka Louw, costume co-ordinator Tineill Tredoux, lighting Oliver Hauser, scenic elements by Nadine Minnaar and sound design by Gideon Lombard aids him.

The cast comprises Aidan Scott as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Lisa Tredoux as Constanze, Mark Elderkin as Emperor Joseph II, Phumi Mncayi as Orsini Rosenburg, Andreas Damm as Van Swieten, Miguel de Sampaio as Von Strack and Léa Blerk as Katerina. Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: Friday, March 8, until Sunday, April 7. Performances are at 7.30pm on Wednesday to Friday, at 3pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and at 3pm on Sunday.