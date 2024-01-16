These are the productions that Durbanites can look forward to in 2024

2024 is dubbed “20 plenty” and with good reason too. This year, the Durban’s arts and entertainment scene will be buzzing with productions that will leave theatre-goers wanting more.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the upcoming weeks. “Mr and Mrs Normal” Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy. Picture: Supplied. Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy will perform their latest comedy two-hander, “Mr and Mrs Normal” for one more weekend from Friday, January 26, to Sunday, January 28.

The new offering follows the duo’s other successes like “Bloopers”, “Family Therapy” and their most recent season with the Durban City Orchestra, “Comedy Classics”. Bobbert said: “What is normal for one person is not necessarily normal for another person. The age old notion of typical nuclear family, with stereotypical roles and ways of doing things, doesn’t really exist in the same way it used to. “There was normal, then new normal, followed by newest normal... Which became exhausting, so now let’s just go back to being normal again! In fact – don’t panic, act normal.”

Where: Rhumbelow Umbilo, 42 Cunningham Road. When: January 26 - January 28. Cost: R200 via Computicket.

“Xavier Rudd Live” Xavier Rudd. Picture: Instagram. Renowned Australian roots musician, Xavier Rudd, is set to captivate South African audiences once again as he embarks on his third tour of the country. Known for his soulful and earthy sound, Rudd will be performing in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. Fans can expect a soul-stirring performance that transcends musical boundaries.

His music, as he puts it is “the greatest medicine on the planet”, offering a healing experience that resonates with the struggles and stories of people worldwide. Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: February 21 at 6pm.

Cost: From R295 at Webtickets. “Handel’s Messiah” Cast of “Handel’s Messiah”. Picture: Supplied Adored by audiences across the globe, “Handel’s Messiah” comes to the Playhouse Opera Theatre in March.

Under the masterful guidance of Ralph Lawson, this semi-staged spectacle boasts a constellation of vocal virtuosos. This includes Vanessa Tait-Jones as Soprano, Bongiwe Nakani as Mezzo, Stefan Louw as Tenor and Bongani Kubheka as Bass. Audience will get to witness this awe-inspiring presentation, where The Playhouse Chorale harmonises in symphony with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, a spectacle destined to elevate the spirit and captivate the soul.

Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: March 31 at 3pm. Cost: R120 - R150 via Webtickets.

What’s on this week: “Extreme Magic” Brendon Peel and Li Lau. Picture: Supplied. Brendon Peel and Li Lau will be putting on a magic show like you’ve never seen before.

Fresh from a live feature from the world famous strip in Las Vegas, the two South Africans have created many new and unique magic acts and illusions that have taken the world by storm. The magician duo have made it to the semi-finals of “Britain's Got Talent”, were interviewed by the late legend, Derek Watts, and have taken their unique brand of magic to new and fascinating heights. From daring feats, to mind boggling magic tricks, and unique acts of mind reading, this show is a guaranteed treat for the whole family.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban North. When: January 19 - 21. Cost: R150 - R180 via Computicket or call 0824998636 or email [email protected]. No under five’s allowed.

Food picnic baskets are allowed. Booking is essential. “Wren Hinds Live” Wren Hinds. Picture: Instagram Fresh off the heels of two sold-out UK shows in London and Brighton, singer-songwriter Wren Hinds will bring his acclaimed show to St.Clements on Musgrave.

The Durban born artist, who is now based in Cape Town, recently signed a full record deal with the iconic British label, Bella Union. Inspired by his parents, Hind’s describes his music as “painting with sound” - a methodology illustrated by his use of light, shade and space to communicate powerful impressions and feelings. “I try not to be too pessimistic about the future, especially now that I have a kid,” he explained.

“It forces me to look at the beauty in humanity and the mysterious nature of this place we call home.” “I guess, like everyone else, I’m often trying to figure out how it all fits together, and how we fit into this story. Now that I’m a father, I’d rather live in hope than in fear.” Audience can look forward to his performance which will include songs from his album “Don’t Die in the Bundu”.