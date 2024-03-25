Thuso Mbedu co-writes first comic book

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu has added another feather to her cap. “The Underground Railroad” star has joined forces with author Sebastian A Jones, founder and president of Stranger Comics to release the latest episode of “Tales of Asunda: Naibo”.

In 2022, during an interview with Jeremy O Harris of “Interview Magazine”, Mbedu revealed she had “hooked up” with a comic book artist, who was helping her to create a graphic novel. In December, she officially signed the deal which saw her co-write the new tale in the publisher's afro-futuristic comic series. Based on the lead character, Niabo (Mbedu), the comic tells the tale of the half-human, half-elf thrust into an ethical conflict when she encounters a tribal society that selects its new leader in a fight to the death.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, “The Woman King” actress wrote: “Never in my life did I ever imagine that I’d do something as cool as co-writing a comic 😯. “It’s something I would’ve wanted to do but never actually thought I could do because how, sway??? “So I’m very happy to announce that the latest episode of Niobe that I had the privilege of co-writing with @strangercomics @sebastian.a.jones is finally live for presale now!!!!!! I’m so excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) The actress has been into anime for a long time and, in a 2022 interview, revealed that her favourite of all time is “Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple”. Fans flocked to congratulate the actress on her latest success. @_moniquecoleman said: “I’m honestly not surprised! You are EXQUISITE @thuso.mbedu ✨✨✨ Your quiet dedication, consistency, unwavering vision & immense talent set you apart! I’m SO proud of you and excited for all that you create 👑.”