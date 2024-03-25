Thuso Mbedu co-writes first comic book

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu has added another feather to her cap.
“The Underground Railroad” star has joined forces with author Sebastian A Jones, founder and president of Stranger Comics to release the latest episode of “Tales of Asunda: Naibo”.
In 2022, during an interview with Jeremy O Harris of “Interview Magazine”, Mbedu revealed she had “hooked up” with a comic book artist, who was helping her to create a graphic novel.
In December, she officially signed the deal which saw her co-write the new tale in the publisher's afro-futuristic comic series.
Based on the lead character, Niabo (Mbedu), the comic tells the tale of the half-human, half-elf thrust into an ethical conflict when she encounters a tribal society that selects its new leader in a fight to the death.
Taking to Instagram to announce the news, “The Woman King” actress wrote: “Never in my life did I ever imagine that I’d do something as cool as co-writing a comic 😯.
“It’s something I would’ve wanted to do but never actually thought I could do because how, sway???
“So I’m very happy to announce that the latest episode of Niobe that I had the privilege of co-writing with @strangercomics @sebastian.a.jones is finally live for presale now!!!!!! I’m so excited.”
The actress has been into anime for a long time and, in a 2022 interview, revealed that her favourite of all time is “Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple”.
Fans flocked to congratulate the actress on her latest success.
@_moniquecoleman said: “I’m honestly not surprised! You are EXQUISITE @thuso.mbedu ✨✨✨ Your quiet dedication, consistency, unwavering vision & immense talent set you apart! I’m SO proud of you and excited for all that you create 👑.”
“You are now officially a comic book Queen!!! Love this!!! ❤,” said @bonny_maphutse.
@k.wanelee said: “Sis Thuso please carry on being an inspiration to every black child in Africa looking up to you ❤️🩹 Sis Thuso watching you shine into a star 🌟 you are the true definition of only the sky is the limit 🤍🌟.”