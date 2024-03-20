Thuso Mbedu pays heart-warming tribute to childhood friend

It seems like a friendship made in heaven. And that’s where Thuso Mbedu and her now late friend will meet again someday.

“The Woman King” actress recently took to her timeline to share a long and heartfelt tribute to her childhood friend, whom she refers to as Lunga. Posting a few pictures of Lunga, she wrote: “Lunga and I were always going to meet. It was purposed that we crash into each other eventually, it seems.” She went on to share how the two shared an offbeat friendship, coincidentally moving to the same cities throughout their lives.

“Hear me out: I lived in Ulundi from ages 4-11. I went to a school called Mbhasobheni (before going to Melmoth). Lunga moved to Ulundi at around age 7 and went to Mbhasobheni - we JUST missed each other. “Age 11, I moved to PMB. I have no clue when Lunga moved to PMB but when we eventually met, we lived on the same street. When we met we were high schoolers playing wingmen for friends who were hot for each other 🤣 2010 we parted ways. I moved to JHB.” She continued to say that they led different lives, and should have parted ways, but never did.

“2014. He came to say hi only to find us struggling, trying to get my bedridden grandmother to the car so we could rush her to the hospital. He’s the only one of my friends who saw how bad it got with her before she passed on. “What I remember fondly from those years are the long walks we’d take or us chilling in his mom’s car: just talking and dreaming. He was one of the first few to believe that I could do it. I don’t know why. He just did.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu recalled how Lunga helped her family through tragedy in 2023 and, thereafter, agreed that they will spend more time together, but never did.

“If l’d known that that would be the last time l’d get to touch him physically, I would’ve held on a little longer. I would’ve poked at his face and told him that I loved him. I can’t believe that this is where our story ends. “I am blessed to have known him, honored to have called him ‘friend’ and privileged to have loved him. What a gift it was to have been found by him over and over again. Mad love forever, Lunga. See you later,” she ended. Fans and Mbedu’s celebrity friends, headed to the comments to comfort Mbedu on her loss.

Award-winning actress Viola Davis wrote: “Beautiful story!!! Beautiful connection! Rest well Lunga❤.” Actress and DJ Pearl Thusi added: “A beautiful tribute. Sorry for your loss babe.” @silindakgaugelo said: “This brought me tears, the could’ve, should’ve. 2nd March the love of my life was buried and I wish I could’ve done things differently but he is now gone... It'll get better with time.