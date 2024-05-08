Tiffany Barbuzano on inspiring change in the entertainment industry

Tiffany Barbuzano believes that her role in the entertainment industry is to zoom into the complexities of human nature and to then narrate her findings in a way that inspires change. And while her several highly successful movie and television projects have been a source of entertainment for so many over the years, she believes that her sole purpose is to touch all the lives of those who consume her content.

“I’m inspired to tell stories that people can relate to and while inspiration can be fickle, when you look around, there are constantly stories waiting in the winds that are demanding to be told,” she explained to Independent Media Lifestyle. Together with her husband, Johnny, the couple also run BBZEE FILMS, a television and film production company that was the brains behind the likes of the Netflix movie, “Yoh! Christmas.” Tiffany Barbuzano and her husband, Johnny. Picture: Instagram. Through their venture, they are determined to bring the nation’s stories to life.

“I think South Africa has so many stories that are still waiting and that inspires me so much. “I love character-driven narratives - the complexity of humans fascinates me - why people make the choices they do; how events affect the whole trajectory of someone's life. How one single moment can map out the rest of your life, how it can change it. I just want to make people feel.” And while the award-winning actress has starred in many other productions that BBZEE FILMS have worked on, much of her focus is on the process of “concept, all the way to the screen”, as she also works as a producer and writer.

She also doesn't shy away from penning her own tragedies and hardships. In fact, she explained that the local award-winning M-Net drama series, “Still Breathing”, which is her favourite project that she has ever worked on to date, was written to honour her late sibling. “It was my ode to grieving my sister, who we lost to breast cancer in 2018 and it was incredibly cathartic to write it,” she admitted.

“It also aired at a time when the world needed to feel connected to each other because lockdown was keeping us apart and I think that resonated with audiences.” “I think something else that works for us is our emotional connection to all the projects we do -- it’s like giving birth every time -- and we are so fortunate to work with literally the best crews and best casts around; we’re super lucky to be able to do that.” Tiffany Barbuzano. Picture: Instagram. Barbuzano also believes that many of BBZEE FILMS’ projects have been a success because it reflects just how passionate they are about the industry.

“We have a huge shared passion for growing our industry and instilling what it means to be a creative/film/TV maker in South Africa. “We spent a lot of time trying to get into rooms where others kept the door closed, but we collectively need to change that. There is room for all of us at these tables. “We share the same goals and visions and I think this is what makes our projects work so well.”

And while she acknowledges that access in the highly competitive entertainment sector has been a challenge, another aspect of the business that she and Johnny struggle with is the lack of support for projects. “We need more from the powers-that-be, we also need to push ourselves more creatively and when we get stuck doing the same old things over and over, the audiences start to get bored. “We can’t keep rewarding mediocrity if we expect excellence to grow and because of money/funding that is sometimes what happens.”

And while she believes that South Africa does not lack entertainment talent, she yearns for the nation to have “an HBO type channel at some stage so that we can push the boundaries more”. “We can never ever stop working because as soon as you do, someone else is there, ready to take your spot.” Despite the industry hardships that come with growing the entertainment industry, Barbuzano feels blessed that this is her day job.

“I think the best part is that we are always growing, always changing and always ready to make magic,” she explained. “We get to work with incredibly talented people and there is nothing better than seeing people live their dreams, it’s hugely rewarding.” She also hopes for overall success for the entire industry, even if she or her husband are not particularly driving it.