’Tis the season to be jolly in Cape Town

Get ready to laugh your head off with Marc Lottering in his latest solo show, “So I Wrote That Musical”. He spills the beans on what it’s like juggling stand-up and musical theatre in a quick 80-minute ride (no bathroom breaks, peeps). Lottering brings his A-game, regaling the audience with tales from both the different worlds.

In a recent chat on Cape Talk, Lottering highlighted that when he steps onto the stage at the Baxter Theatre, it’s all about spreading happiness, radiating love and dishing out joy. As Lottering stated in the interview: “With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale.” “So I Wrote That Musical” is set to be a belly-laughing journey into Marc Lottering’s funny mind.

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: The show starts at 7.30pm and has an age restriction of 16. Tickets can also be bought at the door. Cost: Tickets cost R190 and are available via Computicket.

“A Christmas Carol” ’Tis the season to be jolly! Enjoy a festive treat as Cape Town City Ballet presents “A Christmas Carol”, a creation by Veronica Paeper, at Artscape from December 2023. This production brings Charles Dickens’s legendary tale of the miserly Scrooge to life in a magical and heart-warming way.

Step into a world of wonder and join the family-friendly experience filled with the spirit of the season. Paeper’s creative touch ensures the exquisite costumes and sets will transport the audience to another realm, while opening minds and hearts to the magic of Christmas. This timeless classic goes beyond a mere retelling of Dickens’s story. It uniquely celebrates the profound message of generosity as the cornerstone of humanity.

The production unfolds as a story of triumph, emphasising the victory of the human spirit over greed. Moreover, it’s a celebration of the joyfulness of children and the enchantment that defines the festive season. Bring your loved ones, young and old, and witness the joyous transformation of Scrooge as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas. “A Christmas Carol” by Cape Town City Ballet promises to be a magical journey that captures the essence of the holiday season, leaving you with warm hearts and cherished memories.

Where: Artscape Theatre. When: December 8 to 29 at 7pm. Cost: Ticket are priced between R200 and R400 and can be purchased at Webtickets.

Cape Town City Ballet presents “A Christmas Carol”. Picture: Instagram “The Jive Culture Shock” The iconic Capetonian musical production, “The Jive Culture Shock”, returns for a fourth season to the Concert Hall at The Baxter Theatre from December 5 to 9. Having started as an online competition in 2020 amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, this unique showcase introduced the incredible talents of Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs to audiences, both local and global.

Fast-forward to 2023, and the live stage production is making a grand return, featuring renowned choreographer and director Rushney Ferguson, Cape Flats sensation Tashreeq “TDV” De Villiers, and the ever-charismatic Nur Abrahams. Adding to the excitement, the prodigious Austin Rose returns to the stage after a brief hiatus. But that's not all. A talented six-piece cast will embody the vibrant spirit of minstrels and Malay choirs, backed by a live 10-piece band.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying performance by the youth from the Baruch School of Music, all orchestrated and musically directed by the exceptionally talented Brett Marvin Edwards. With only four shows on December 5, 6, 8, and 9, this is your golden ticket to kick off the festive season with a bang. Where: The Concert Hall at Baxter Theatre.