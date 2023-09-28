Titi Luzipo says her upcoming tribute to music icon Gloria Bosman at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is a heartfelt and significant moment in her career. Bosman, a multiple award-winning South African jazz vocalist and composer, died from a short respiratory illness on March 14 at the age of 50.

Luzipo met Bosman when she was just 17 and their relationship evolved into a strong mother-daughter bond over the years. According to Luzipo, the tribute to Bosman goes beyond music, it’s a celebration of their unique relationship and the values instilled in her by her mentor and mother figure. As she prepares to pay tribute to Bosman on the same stage where they performed together last year, Luzipo says she’s excited and nervous at the same time.

“I did ‘Joy of Jazz’ last year with Mam Gloria Bosman as a tribute to the late Mam Sibongile Khumalo. So, it’s just insane that this year, I am a headlining act paying tribute to her,” says Luzipo. “I’m very excited but then again, there are butterflies in my stomach… there’s this nauseating feeling that I cannot explain. “Life without Gloria is very weird. It’s been six months since we lost her.”

Luzipo describes Bosman as a compass not just for herself but for many South Africans who enjoyed her music. She emphasised how Bosman’s music became a part of South African culture. “All of her music became South African standards; South African classics and South African anthems. Despite the fact that she was a compass by which we lived, Gloria for me, was a mother. “So, this moment is very significant for me because last year she and I were paying tribute to Mam Sibongile Khumalo. Mam Gloria had a mother-daughter relationship with Mam Sibongile.

“And I’m so glad. In fact, I’m honoured and humbled that she passed on the baton to me before she died through that show, so this is a very transcended and levelled-up tribute.” The songstress says she sees this tribute as an opportunity for people to get to know her through the voice of Bosman, allowing her to showcase her talent and identity. “This is not a tribute where I will be performing her songs only. Gloria would kill me If I did that. Gloria believed so much in propagating young musicians. The first song we did last year when we paid tribute to Mam Sibongile was my composition from my debut album.

“Gloria used to say to me, ‘Titi, people know my songs. I want people to know who you are’. “And here’s an opportunity for people to know who I am through the voice of Gloria. “And so, this tribute is not solidly about her music. It’s about what she taught me throughout the years and that’s what I want to present on stage.

“There’s a legacy here that we’re trying to preserve and I like the Joy of Jazz for that because they make sure that our stories are told by our people. “Our history has been distorted for a very long time, so it only makes sense for a Titi Luzipo to pay tribute to Gloria Bosman. It only makes sense for a Sydney Mabundla to pay tribute to Hugh Masekela… and the list goes on and on.” Luzipo will be performing with the same band that Bosman would have toured with for her new album, which was released shortly before her death.

“Knowing that I can preserve the legacy of Mam Gloria is humbling. Over the years, Mam Gloria’s audience became my audience because of the nature of my music. I came in as a young girl who sang jazz but then a funky type of jazz. “When Gloria came to the industry, she came in wearing knee-high boots and spiky hair but still singing jazz. So it’s crazy. I’m looking forward to that chemistry between myself, the audience and the band. “The other crazy part about this whole thing is the band that I will be playing with is the same band that Gloria would have toured with this year for her new album.

“So already there’s a connection, there is chemistry. So I’m really looking forward to this. I think it’s gonna be an amazing show. “I’m also very excited to be presenting some new music, from what I think will be my upcoming album. I have no idea when I’ll be releasing. I’m looking at presenting some of Gloria’s faves. “The audience is going to love what I’m going to do to Gloria’s music.”

