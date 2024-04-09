Top-notch Durban stage productions worth seeing

DURBAN’s theatre scene is brimming with life once again. Stephen Sondheim’s ground-breaking musical, “Company”, is currently staging at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre,

Produced by KickstArt Theatre and directed by the multi-talented, Steven Stead, the production runs until Sunday, April 21. “Company” is a witty, wise and worldly musical comedy that explores the quirks and contradictions of modern love. Bryan Hiles leads the production as the 39-year-old bachelor, Robert, who gets a great deal of relationship advice from his circle of married friends, which often conflicts with what he observes in their behaviour.

Multi-award-winning actresses Charon Williams-Ros and Jessica Sole have returned from the UK to perform in the production, as the abrasive and cynical Joanne and the neurotic and marriage-averse Amy, respectively. The powerful supporting cast includes Lyle Buxton, Peter Court, Anthony Downing, Roland Perold, Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppen, Anne-Marie Clulow and Yamikani Mahaka-Phiri. Robert’s three love interests are played by Roshanda Lewis, Keryn Scott and Leah Mari.

The song score includes “Being Alive”, “Ladies Who Lunch”, “Marry Me a Little”, “I’m Not Getting Married Today”, “Barcelona, Side by Side”, “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” and “Another Hundred People”. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: Currently on until April 21.

Cost: R180 - R220 from Webtickets. “Vincent - His Quest to Love and be Loved" National touring theatre company, Wela Kapela, is back in Durban with their innovative and highly acclaimed one-hander cabaret drama, “Vincent - His Quest to Love and be Loved”, which explores Vincent van Gogh’s search for love.

Featuring “Mad About the Boys” performers Daniel Anderson (vocals) and Germaine Gamiet (piano), this award-winning show follows a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. The show tells of the artist’s search for love, told through re-imagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers. Anderson’s theatre credits include “It’s Showtime! A Revue”, “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat”, “Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson”, and “Once On This Island”.

While Gamiet completed his music performance degree under the guidance of Franklin Larey and Sandra Kettle. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre Durban from April 12-14 and Rhumbelow Northlands Durban North from April 19- 21. Cost: R220 from Computicket or email [email protected].

Upcoming theatre shows Cast of “Zemqadini”. Picture: Supplied Zemqadini This is a tale of friends bruised by the war.

The production is inspired by the war that happened in the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal in 1998 just four years post-apartheid when the eZembeni community and emaQadini community were fighting over the physical placement of the chief. It touches on war veterans living with PTSD and association disorder, bouncing from reality to memory. It asks the question: “What happens when a body is not fit to hold memories?”

According to the press statement, the narrative emphasises the importance of looking at the past as a way of moving forward. “The style is physical peace, using storytelling to survive being disowned by the mind. There are no winners at war, just the ones who survive to tell the tale.” Where: Loft Theatre, Playhouse Theatre.

When: May 10 to 11 at 6pm. Cost: R100 from Webtickets. “Home Affairs”

Written and directed by Michelle Douglas, “Home Affairs” is a new South African comedy drama about two men stuck in circumstances and a country undergoing a crisis of its own. Starring Sello Ramolahloane, who is well known for his performance on “The Wife”, “The Black Door” and “Legacy”, and Lawrence Joffe of “Blacksails”, “Outlander” and “Isidingo”, are the leads who are forced to talk about more than the weather and the state of power in the country. “Two men. A government department. A crisis. Brought together by the great unifier, load shedding. They find that they might have more in common than they initially imagined. Or maybe not.

“Either way, it all comes down to the light bulb. How many South African men will it take to fix it?” read the press statement. Where: Loft Theatre, Playhouse Company. When: May 17-18 at 7.30pm.