‘Top Travel’ season 4 to showcase Africa’s unparalleled beauty and attractions

Africa’s tourism hotspots will be the focus of the latest season of popular local show “Top Travel”. Season four of the hit SABC3 series premiered in late March and the 13-episode offering is set to provide viewers with an unparalleled journey through the continent.

From the verdant valleys of the Eastern Cape to the azure waters of the Kenyan coast and the arid expanse of the Namibian deserts, this season seeks to redefine the essence of travel on the continent. Hosts Fez Mkhize and Anesu Mbizvo guide viewers through Africa's breathtaking landscapes, thrilling adventures and intimate cultural encounters. This season will feature Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert, an unforgettable stay in a luxurious floating river villa in the Okavango Delta, as well as a special episode dedicated to Mkhize’s Port Shepstone hometown.

"We're beyond excited to bring the magic of these incredible destinations to our viewers. “Each place has its own story to tell and we're excited to be the ones to bring those stories to life," Mkhize said. Mbizvo added that travelling is about much more than just seeing new places.

“It's about immersing yourself in the culture, the people and the experiences that make each destination unique. “We're honoured to be a part of this journey and we can't wait to inspire others to explore the world around them,” said Mbizvo. And while “Top Travel” remains a proud showcase of African splendour, the series will also showcase international destinations, including the finale episode, exploring Amsterdam in the Netherlands.