Internationally renowned South African born comedian Trevor Noah this weekend performed at London’s iconic O2 arena for a staggering 50 000 people over three nights. Taking to Instagram, the former “The Daily Show” host posted a video in which thousands of fans screamed and cheered as he walked on stage to perform his “Off The Record” tour.

In the caption he wrote: “London, I am so grateful and will truly never forget these 3 nights at the O2 with you. There were 50000 people at the shows but it felt like an intimate club…” Adding two pictures of himself on a tube, he wrote, “and then on the tube ride home it definitely felt like 50000 people 😂😂😂😂 📷🎥: @wilsylvince.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) In an Instagram Story, the comedian posted a short video of himself casually walking at the tube station when one of his crew members said: “I hope they take us”.

Later, a fan notices him and asked for a picture, to which he obliged. In the comments, Noah’s fans not only praised him for a brilliant comedy show, but questioned why would someone of his stature be taking a tube home. “How the heck do you ride the tube with your level of fame?! Did you get completely mobbed by fans?,” asked @kathymconway, while calling the move “ballsy”.

“I thought you were joking about riding the tube 😂 great show🔥 came all the way from Portugal to see you!!,” wrote @sandra_m_amaral. @shivajini.s commented: “@trevornoah It was a great show, loved and enjoyed every bit. Spontaneous and Truly talented. We wish we had taken the same tube as you 🤩.” Meanwhile @tay_heavens_ wrote, “50k people on 3 nights is wild AF 🔥❤️❤️.”