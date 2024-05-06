Tributes continue to pour in for ‘Ring of Lies’ star, Mpho Sebeng who has been hailed an industry icon

Tributes continue to pour in for seasoned South African actor Mpho Sebeng, 31, who died in a car accident in the North West in the early hours of Sunday morning. The “Ring of Lies” star’s family confirmed the news in a statement.

“The family of the South African entertainer Mpho Sebeng are saddened to confirm to the public and media that their son has indeed passed away. “Mpho met his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, 2024, due to a tragic car accident in Potchefstroom. “Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement.

STATEMENT:



The official statement on the passing of actor Mpho Sebeng. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/hLSMbL6tRR — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 5, 2024 Details about the actor’s funeral and memorial service are yet to be announced. Sebeng was born on December 1, 1992, in Soweto, Johannesburg. Mpho Sebeng with Rosemary Zimu in the Netflix series ‘Savage Beauty’. Picture: Instagram He broke into the industry as a teenager and starred in several productions during his nearly two-decade career, including the Netflix shows “Savage Beauty” and “Miseducation”.

He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, “Justice for All” and he went on to star in “Zero Tolerance” and “Ring of Lies”, which earned him a 2018 Safta nomination for Best Actor. He has also acted in “Bay of Plenty”, “Scandal” and “The Throne”. Sebeng also shared the movie screen with Hollywood actors Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard in “Winnie” while also featuring in other films like “The Jakes are Missing”, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2017.

His other prominent roles include starring on Netflix’s “Collision”, “The Brave Ones” and “Hush Money”. Since the news of his death broke, his fans, friends and industry peers took to social media to send tributes to the fallen star. Actress Swankie Mafoko wrote on X: “God did a number here. My heart? Shattered. Robala ka kgotso abhuti waka. We laughed. We lived. We made art together and always gave glory to God. I love you long time. #RIPMphoSebeng 🕊️💔.”

God did a number here.

My heart? Shattered.



Robala ka kgotso abhuti waka. We laughed. We lived. We made art together, and always gave glory to God.



I love you long time. #RIPMphoSebeng 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/s3zm3pjFJn — Swankie Mafoko🏳️‍🌈 (@SwankieMafoko) May 6, 2024 The South African Government wrote: “In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's untimely passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. Our nation mourns the loss of a bright star. May his legacy inspire future generations of artists to constantly evolve. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng.” In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's untimely passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. Our nation mourns the loss of a bright star. May his legacy inspire future generations of artists to constantly evolve. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng



[ 📷 : @Mpho_Sebeng ] pic.twitter.com/CoUginez79 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 6, 2024 @NetflixSA also posted: “A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️.” A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BsGKt6phaH — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) May 5, 2024 @ShowmaxOnline added: “An incredible legacy left behind. An undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng.”