Triple threat performance as ‘Idols SA’ Top 3 go head to head for a shot at the title

The “Idols Top 3” will be battling for a spot in the Top 2 this week. Over the weekend, Mzansi crowned the Top 3: Faith Nakana, 27, from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo province, Princess MacDonald , 25, from Mpumalanga and Thabo Ndlovu, 36, from Limpopo.

The night was divided into three rounds, each showcasing a different side of the contestants. In the first round, they partnered with renowned DJs Heavy K and Deep London, delivering explosive performances that had the audience on their feet. Round two had each contestant revisiting their most memorable song of the season, providing both nostalgia and a chance to demonstrate growth.

The final round was deeply personal, as each contestant took on their idols' songs, paying homage to the artists who inspire them. Ndlovu received special mention from Cassper Nyovest, who claimed him to be ‘’the best thing to have ever hit the Idols stage,’’ in a tweet about the singer. His hit collaboration with DJ Heavy K on “Inde”was applauded by the judges. His rendition of Stevie Wonder's “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” in the second round received positive reviews, with Somizi Mhlongo declaring: ‘’It’s signed, it’s sealed, and it’s delivered – it’s yours!’’

He ended off his performances with Hle's “You Are”, inspiring praise and a bold statement from JR Bogopa, hinting that Thabo might have outdone the original. Nakana rounded off his first performance with Deep London's “Piano Ngijabulise”, but the highlight was his second-round choice, Bhudaza’s “Tjontjobina”, which Mhlongo emphasised as a golden genre for him. In the third round, his rendition of Selaelo Selota’s “Thrrr… Phaaa!” proved his versatility.

The rose among the thorns, McDonald was the first to secure her Top 3 spot with her first performance with Deep London on “Hamba Wena”. Thembi Seete suggested a name change from Princess to Queen. The climax was her performance of Rihanna’s “Russian Roulette”, which saw the judges praising her vocal ability. Closing the evening, her rendition of Beyoncé's “Listen” was described as a ‘’smart song choice’’ by Bogopa, underlining her strength in ballads.