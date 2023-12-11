Troublemaker alert as Sisanda Cetiywe stirs the pot on ‘Sports Wives’

Reality TV is still the rage and homegrown shows are proving to be bonafide hits. We’ve had the local iterations of “The Real Housewives” franchise, with some more successfully received than others. And the series that crossed borders in Africa were also hits.

Let’s not forget about “The Mommy Club” and “This Body Works for Me”. When it comes to catfights, these offerings haven’t disappointed. So it’s unsurprising to find that “Sports Wives” is the latest offering to jump on the reality bandwagon. As the title suggests, this series offers a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of South Africa’s sporting legends.

And beyond those picture-perfect social media posts, there’s discontent, jealousy and backbiting among the ladies. Produced by Ndlovukazi Concepts, the series is directed by Thumeka Hlotshana, who gave us seasons 2 and 3 of “The Real Wives of Durban”. If you are a fan of the genre, you will be familiar with the format. The cast comprises Ride or Dies, a sh*t-stirrer or two, the sideline audience and the genuine peacemakers.

But the one that inevitably gets the most attention is Sisanda Cetiywe, who is the baby mama of Zambia’s Kennedy Mwene, a retired goalkeeper. If episode one is anything to go by, she has already started rocking the boat. She has a chip on her shoulder where Bomzi September, who is married to ex-footballer Thabo September, now second assistant coach at his old team SuperSport United, is concerned. And the get-together with the ladies proved this as she brought up Bomzi’s past - she was married to Sisanda’s friend and apparently cheated on him with her current husband.

Bomzi September, Dipuo Maloi and Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane in ‘Sports Wives’. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Clarrisa Manaças is dealing with drama of her own, which she shares privately with Bomzi. After 12 years of being with rugby player Lionel Mapoe - and two kids later - she wants to be more than a glorified housewife. But he is not on board with her decision. As such, things have been rocky between the two. With reality TV being filmed in advance, the news of their split eclipses the revelation on the show.

Then there is Dipuo Maloi, the owner of Yummy Mummy Apparel. You can’t miss the branding in the show. She has two different baby daddies: Andile Jali, who plays for Moroka Swallows and was with Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns previously, as well as Lantshene Phalane from Moroka Swallows. What’s great about the series is that it doesn’t shy away from representation when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Christa Kgamphe-Jane, a confident sports manager, who is married to Banyana Banyana’s Refiloe Jane, who is based in Italy, and Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane, a stay-at-home wife to Banyana Banyana’s Bambanani Mbane, come across as genuine people. Yes, they have their struggles. Christa misses her wife. And Tsholo needs to make peace with her mother, who hasn’t accepted her life choices. But they remain positive nevertheless. There are interesting dynamics at play and, if the forthcoming snippets are anything to go by, the melodrama has only just kicked off.