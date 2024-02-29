Try these markets in Durban for a fun vibe and the best foods and crafts

I Heart Market Dive into the vibrant world of some of Durban’s finest artisans and craft makers at the I Heart Market this weekend.

The market has been around since 2008 and has since been offering patrons a selection of carefully curated and hand-crafted treasures. This includes clothing, décor, jewellery, candles, natural skincare, toys, deli goods and delicious meals. In addition, the market also offers a dedicated kids' play area - including a pram park - to help create a stress-free outing for parents and their children.

The I Heart Market is set up inside the school hall enabling it to take place rain or shine. Picture: Supplied The market’s manager Tanith Molliere explained that the gathering is a community initiative. “At I Heart Market, we are not just a marketplace, we are a celebration of the local creative spirit. “Our market pulsates with the heartbeat of Durban's makers, showcasing the dedication and passion of home-grown artisans, creators and entrepreneurs.”

Molliere also shared that the market’s team are fully in support of the local shopping movement. “Our ethos revolves around saying 'yes’ to unique, locally produced goods. Think of hand-crafted, artisanal, organic, re-purposed, or up-cycled items - each telling a story of creativity and authenticity. “We say ‘no’ to imported goods and mass production, championing the essence of craftsmanship and individuality.

She added that their customers can feel a sense of pride when shopping at the market, knowing that they are supporting the local creative community and that they are helping to uplift and empower small businesses. Parking is available in designated school areas, with security guards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Where: Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North.

When: Saturday, March 2 at 9am -2pm. Cost: Free. Blue Roof Market

The monthly market is back with a bang this weekend as it is set to come alive with a vibrant energy. The gathering will also feature a wide array of stands which will offer hand-crafted treasures and mouthwatering treats. It's also an opportunity to be introduced to local businesses and entrepreneurs.

So, whether you're on the hunt for the perfect gift or simply looking to indulge in some local delights, you won't be disappointed. Where: Blue Roof Life Space in Wentworth, Durban. When: Saturday, March 2.

Cost: Free. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market Take the family out on a fun-filled day to the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.

The market offers a well-curated selection of stalls, an extensive variety of food and refreshments, attentive safety and security, ease of parking and access, great ambiance and a relaxing vibe. When you’re done shopping, enjoy a pink gin, live music, and a great view. Where: Lot 457 in Shongweni.

When: Open every Saturday from 6.30am until 12.20pm and month-end Sundays from 8am until 1pm. Cost: Free. Macnut Farm Fresh Produce Market

The proactive and resourceful team from Macnut Farm hosts a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce. Situated in a picture-perfect surrounding, patrons can get their hands on things food items such as fresh vegetables, herbs, eggs, honey, plants and shrubs. There will also be baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves as well as meat products, frozen home-made meals, breads, biltong and plants.

Where: 13 Lello Road, Assagay. When: Sunday, March 3 from 11am - 2pm. Cost: Free.

Walking/Foraging with Yasmin Fae Yasmin Fae is offering a walkabout at the Durban Botanic Gardens. Picture: Instagram Yasmin Fae, an artist, plant lover and self-taught herbalist is set to take Durbanites on an adventure to discover and appreciate the wonders of nature. During this stroll in the scenic Durban Botanic Gardens, attendees will also get the chance to ponder how human beings once related to and lived on the land.

Edibles and medicinal plants will also be encountered along the way. Where: Durban Botanic Gardens in Berea, Durban. When: Saturday, March 2 at 11am.

Cost: Free. “Classic Rock” tribute concert “Classic Rock” pays homage to some of the greatest guitar players of all time.

This tribute concert will focus on the classic rock guitarists of the 60s and 70s eras. The show features a variety of music from the likes of Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Bad Company, Led Zeppelin and Santana. Leading the team of top Durban musicians is maestro Barry Thomson on guitar and vocals, along with Dawn Selby on keyboards and vocals.

They will be joined by Mali Sewell on drums, Andy Turrell on bass guitar and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. The Reals are set to take the audience on a journey full of hit songs, nostalgia, fun, and top class playing. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo.