Tyla puts an end to Illuminati rumours in Cosmo cover star feature

Grammy Award-winning superstar Tyla has joined an illustrious list of celebrities who have graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine. The South African born musician, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, recently took to Instagram to post pictures from her Cosmo cover girl feature with the caption: “cosmo covergurrrlll.”

Apart from landing the Cosmo cover, the “Water” hitmaker also did a full length cover feature with the magazine. During the interview, the singer and songwriter addressed some of the misconceptions that has been circulating since her rapid rise to fame. One such rumour was that she had become an “industry plant” and that she has joined the Illuminati.

“People already think I’m in the Illuminati? Oh, now, I know some people think that’s the only way, but it really isn’t. God is the centre of everything that we are doing and clearly, it’s working,” she said in the interview. Another rumour was that Tyla is aiming to become the next Rihanna, but she she disputed this. “It’s flattering because Rihanna is Rihanna. It’s a compliment. But at the same time, I’m my own artist. I’m Tyla and I know as people get to know me and my music, they will see me as just Tyla.

“So, I’m fine with it now. People want to tie me to something familiar to them, cool. But at the end of the day, we’re doing something no one’s done before and it can’t really be compared to anyone. “I represent people that didn’t know they could make it in America. I thought you had to be American to be famous. That’s why I loved Rihanna, because I was like, ‘Okay, she came from somewhere else and she did it’,” she said. Tyla also chatted about her musical roots, her family and her life in South Africa during the Cosmo interview.

She joins the likes of Beyoncé, Cindy Crawford, Madonna, Zendaya and Naomi Campbell who featured on Cosmo’s cover. South Africans have applauded the musician for this accolade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) This included rapper, Cassper Nyovest who took to her comments to write: “Tyla !! Superstar!!!”