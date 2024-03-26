Tyla’s self-titled album tops global charts in less than a week

Grammy award-winning poppiano star Tyla is riding the wave of success with her self-titled album. The singer recently dropped her debut full-length studio album, which has already become a hit with fans around the world.

“Tyla” is a 14-track album, which features collaborations with the likes of US rapper, Travis Scott, Nigerian singer, Tems, SA amapiano artist, Kelvin Momo, Becky G and Gunna. Since its release four days ago various songs have been topping charts across the globe. “Water”, which was originally released in July, is still the most played song and has recently hit half a billion streams on Spotify.

“Truth or Dare” comes in at number 17 in South Africa on Spotify, number 6 in the Maldives on Apple Music, and number 3 in Australia on YouTube. “ART” is currently at number 21 on Spotify in SA and number 9 on Apple Music. The full album took over the number 1 spot in Papua New Guinea and Tunisia, number 2 in 19 other countries and number 3 in 18 places including Fiji, Mauritius, and Jamaica.

According to "SA Hip Hop 247", Tyla has broken the record for most top tens around the world on iTunes, and become the first South African artist to do so. During an interview posted on Instagram, the 22-year-old said that she was excited for fans to listen to the single, "Jump". "I feel like I am speaking my business on that song."