Tyler ICU bags award for ‘Mnike’ at the 2023 Top Creator Awards

TikTok recently honoured Africa’s most outstanding content creators at the 2023 Top Creator Awards. The awards ceremony, now in its second year, spotlighted the exceptional content across various categories. It also showcased talent and diversity, featuring dynamic performances by renowned artists like Tyler ICU and Thozi Music.

Music producer and DJ, Tyler ICU, who just released his new single, “Thela”, also bagged his first award for the year. His viral hit, “Mnike”, which had the world in a frenzy for most of last year, won the Song of the Year category. The song currently has more than 620 million views on the app alone. Taking to Instagram Tyler ICU posted a video of himself receiving the one-of-a-kind award and wrote: “The first one for the year 😭😭🚌🚌🚌.

“Thank you so much to @tiktok_southafrica @tiktok and all the tiktokers in the world and all the support I have globally I really appreciate you guys. We took@song of the year.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of the fall (@tylericu) Bianca Sibiya, TikTok's head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, shared that the awards were designed to inspire, guide and empower the next generation of talent. “The #TopCreator2023 awards give us an opportunity to recognise and celebrate our talented content creators from across the continent.

“We're incredibly proud and inspired by these creators, who significantly impact their communities through innovative, engaging and captivating content. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.” Below are the full list of winners: Sports Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Nezcatt (South Africa)

Gaming Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: khalamanja_ (Nigeria) Entertainment Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Sachi_himes96 (South Africa) Lifestyle and Education Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: _iremide (Nigeria)

Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: @olaoflagos_ (Nigeria) Africa Rising Creator of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: Afrolecia (South Africa) Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa: PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)