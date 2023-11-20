Vusi Nova launches his own record label

Multi-award-winning afropop artist Vusi Nova is celebrating his decade long anniversary in the industry in a big way. Nova recently launched his new music record label, Nova Sounds.

His launch comes after he parted ways with his with long-time label Muthaland Entertainment. The move is a significant one for Nova who has always been committed to fostering creativity and amplifying the voices of talented artists across genres. The label will focus on multiple music genres to provide a platform where artists can flourish, express their unique musical identities, and connect with audiences on a global scale.

Nova's best friend, Somizi Mhlongo, who is a force to be reckoned with in the industry, hosted the launch at The White House On Nicol. "Vusi has started this business venture, so now Vusi will know what it feels like to be liked. He will know what it feels like for an artist to come and ask for an advance.

“He will know what it feels like when an artist say ‘Hai, these figures don’t make sense’ even if it does... He will get to understand how to shoot a music video... but well done, nothing grows out of a comfort zone. It’s time you grow,” Mhlongo said. In a press statement sent to media, the label stated that they believed in the transformative power of music to inspire, provoke thought and create lasting impressions. Vusi Nova. Picture: Supplied Adding that they are dedicated to artist development, innovation, and the cultivation of diverse musical experiences.