Durban - Multi-award winning singer/songwriter Amanda Black has released her first single from her sophomore album which is due later this year.

The song, Thandwa Ndim, is the lead single from her second album and can be described as a clarion call to women suffering in abusive relationships at the hands of their male partners to get out and love themselves in the face of pain and abuse.

The song calls for women to realise self-love and have the strength to walk out of abusive relationships.

The musician is currently on a nationwide tour spreading the message behind the song.

Eastern Cape-born Amanda Black, 25, shot to fame with her debut album Amazulu which saw her clinch a stack of awards at the South African Music Awards.

Her new project, which is being released under the Sony Music Group, is a joint venture with her own new record label, Afro Rockstar Productions.

She sat down with Independent Media in a wide ranging interview discussing the song, music, abuse of women, her career goals and her personal future ambitions as Amanda, the farm-living mother with three kids, a husband and many dogs.

Q: Is there a specific person you had in mind in writing the song Thandwa Ndim?

A: There wasn’t a specific person, but I definitely had a couple of people on my mind. I have had people around me, friends, people I know, people that I have met who have told me stories - so it was definitely influenced by the stories I have heard. Even Karabo’s (Mokoena) story was heavily on my mind while I was going through the emotions of writing the song.

Q: It's reassuring song to women at a time when the abuse of women is constantly on the spotlight. When you sing 'Ngizothandwa ngubani xa ndishiya le ndoda, Uzothandwa Ndim' (who will love me when I leave this abusive man, I will love myself). How are you hoping this resonates with victims of abuse at the hands of their male partners?

A: The song at its core is about self love.I decided to look at the more psychological, the emotional effects of abuse. I wrote the song at the perspective of this woman who has everyone on her case, asking her why is she not leaving and having people judge her. ‘You dumb, you weak, why are you letting this man beat you?’ So I tried to put myself in her shoes, so what came to me was that line, that who’s going to love me when you are told you are worthless, no one is going to love you if you leave me and I beat you because I love you. There are woman till this day who believe that, so for me, my hopes for this song, at the core of it is self-love and I imagine this woman taking back her power and being like: ‘Who’s going to love me?’ Then she answers herself and she says, ‘I am going to love me’.

My hope for the song is that people who are in those abusive situations gravitate towards the self-love part that they feel they can love themselves to actually get out and actually survive

Q: Obviously people like Babes Wodumo have been in the spotlight in recent weeks. I don't know how close the two of you are - have you reached out at all and if you have, what has the response from her been to you?

A: I am not very close with Babes, but I do know her. I tried and I sent the text, because sometimes you don’t want to invade because we don’t have a close relationship, I just know her as a colleague. But I definitely did try and reach out, but the point I was trying to show, is that there is people, I am here, so whenever you decide let me do it. But I have my hopes up for her and I am on her side and I am really hoping she gets out and actually survives.

Q: The song is a beautiful and soulful ballad, how is it performing on the local charts and how far and wide do you want the message behind the song to go?

A: It’s doing pretty well, it’s climbing the charts. But the reception that I actually embrace the most it’s when I meet the people on the streets and they singing the song. My hopes for the song is that it literally goes to the depth of South Africa spreading the message of self-love.

Q: The song sounds like it is message channelled primarily to women who are victims of abuse. Is there a message to men here?

A: Men should take it upon themselves to speak to other men. Sometimes you find that abusers have been abused before in their lives, and that is why they do such, so for me, my job is to protect the women.

Q: As a society, as a country, as a people - how can we best deal with this scourge of abuse?

A: Abuse has become a norm, especially in many black communities. We need to re-programme ourselves and it all starts with the inside because a lot of us we breed hate because we hate ourselves. Which is why I say we need to deal with the self, deal with the inside. So my call to society is let’s have some compassion. We have become so desensitized to the issues of women because ‘we grew up like this right?’

Especially the young ones, they are the ones that need to fix all of this so that the next generation doesn’t suffer the same consequences that we are suffering today.

Q: You've also started your own record label, Afro Rockstar Productions. Are you looking to ‘Open Up The Industry’ with this record label?

A: Right now it’s solely focused on building myself and my music portfolio. But definitely, I have plans of getting new talent, I love hearing new talent.

Q: You should love the sound of your own voice, but what kind of music do you like to listen to?

A: Hip-hop, rock, blues, I’m very soulful, I listen to all types of music its crazy. It all depends on how I feel.

Q: Who rocks your boat locally?

A: I’m loving this girl Zoe Modiga. I saw her live and she took my heart. I was like I have a new favourite artist.

Q: Musically, what's your ultimate goal for the year and what's your biggest dream ultimately?

A: There’s some awesome stuff coming up in 2019, I want to release my sophomore album and beyond that, I want to grow as a household name and get the music out there and go to places I haven’t been in SA.

And for me personally, I want normal stuff, like have a family.

Q: What’s your perfect family?

A: I don’t know… three kids and many many dogs, and I see myself living in a farm. I see a farm, I see land, I see me and the kids.

Sunday Tribune