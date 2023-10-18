WATCH: Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida to release second children’s book

Following the success of her first children’s book, “Shudu Finds Her Magic”, former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has written another. Titled ‘I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Power’, the book tells the story of her growing up in Limpopo, always being ‘the new girl’ in school as she moved to different cities with her mother and being bullied.

She said the book deals in a caring and practical way with the upsetting issue of bullying and inspires the child to embrace bravery, self-worth and the importance of friendships. ‘I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Power’ cover. Picture: Supplied Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, Musida said the book is a dream realised. “I am excited to introduce my new book, I am Shudu, Finding my Voice, Knowing my Strength, which explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families, and the bond of friendships.

“But most importantly, the power of community and the magic we find when we use our voices. I am working with Jacana Media on this coming-of-age story, with beautiful illustrations from the award-winning Chantelle and Burgen Thorne. “I hope that this book will inspire and empower all children 6 to 10 years old and many of our children,” she wrote. Musida added that she is thrilled to share her story in the form of this book with the world, especially young kids whom she is hoping will draw inspiration from her story.

“I had an idyllic childhood in my formative years, with loving grandparents and suddenly moving cities would change my world and expose me to bullying, prejudice, and various kinds of discomforts which I believe are not just unique to me but a common scourge to younger people and this affects their mental health, and some end up not wanting to go to school. “With this book, I want readers to understand the power of their voice and use it as a tool to shape the world around them,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) Unlike the first book which targeted kids between 4 to 8 years old, the second book is aimed at children between 6 to 10 years old to help them build confidence and independent reading and transition from picture books to chapter books.