WATCH: Leeroy Sidambe gushes over Mihlali Ndamase and reveals that she is his ‘blesser’

Businessman Leeroy Sidambe has taken to the internet to gush over his wife, content creator and influencer, Mihlali Ndamase, while also dispelling some myths about their controversial relationship. A video recording of the businessman revealing that Ndamase was his wife and that he was in love with the YouTuber, has been trending on social media and TikTok.

In the video, Sidambe said that he would like to thank Mihlali and that what the world probably didn't know was that she was the one taking care of him. "Ngiyazi ungimamele (I know you are listening). That woman...Yho! Abazi into eniyifundayo (They don't know what they read). Uyena mhlampe obheja mina (She is the one who is probably my blesser. "That woman is like everything to me. Guys, ngiyamuthanda (Guys, I really love her)," said Sidambe.

He went on to reveal that despite the rumours, he was crazy about Mihlali. “I don’t speak to people but Mihlali makes me crazy because of the way I love her. I love her,” gushed Sidambe. The relationship between the two has been in the spotlight since it inception with allegations that the young influencer was the reason behind his separation and divorce from Mary-Jane Sidambe.