WATCH: Tyla chats to MTV’s Dometi Pongo about her journey to stardom

South African-born music export Tyla has sky-rocketed to fame since her summer jam, “Water”, hit the airwaves. On the way, the song broke numerous records and earned the poppiano artist a Grammy award, making her the youngest South African to earn one.

Despite the award, detractors thought that Tyla was nothing more than a one-hit-wonder but the singer quickly shut down the hate with the release of her debut self-titled album. Since its release less than a month ago, many of the songs have already charted globally. Speaking to journalist and MTV correspondent, Dometi Pongo, Tyla revealed how surprised she was when “Water” went viral, adding that she had never expected to shoot to fame with a single song.

“I haven’t fully digested the Grammy win. I don’t know when I will because it’s such a big thing. It’s an award that people dream about getting. The fact that I won the first of its kind, is so big, so I’m just happy,” she said. She is surprised at the opportunities that have landed on her lap since then. “I know a lot of people are also confused because they are like ‘Where did this girl come from?’, ‘How is all of this happening?’ I am just as shocked. I’m trying to take in everything and be grateful and live in the moment. This is the moment.”

Tyla also discussed how her professional music career came into existence. She said that music had always been a part of her life but she started to take it seriously during her final year at school. On weekends she would “try new things”, which landed her her first song, “Getting Late”, which features Kooldrink. Currently the song is sitting on 9.3 million views on YouTube.

Defining her breakthrough moment, Tyla said that it was definitely through the track, “Water”. “‘Getting Late’ was definitely that first step where I felt like, ‘Okay, I’m Tyla the artist’, but ‘Water’ helped me push myself, globally. I didn’t know it was going to be such a hit. I knew it was an amazing song, but how can you expect all of this from a song?” The Grammy award-winner said she has grown a lot as an artist since her first release.

“I have become more comfortable working with other people now, back then, I did not want anyone in the studio, I just wanted to be by myself. “As years went by, and I’ve learned more, I’ve become more open. With ‘Water’ I could really see how I stepped out of my comfort zone.” Speaking more about “Tyla”, she said the team had been wrapping up the album when “Water” was released.