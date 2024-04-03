West End actress Jessica Sole returns to Durban to perform in ‘Company’

West End theatre actress Jessica Sole returns to her hometown to perform in Stephen Sondheim’s iconic Broadway musical, “Company”, which is set to make its South African debut next week. The original 1970 production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, winning six of them at the time.

Directed by Steven Stead, designed by Greg King with musical direction by Roland Perold, the theatre production centres around bachelor Robert, played by Bryan Hiles He often turns to his circle of married friends for relationship advice but this often conflicts with what he observes in their behaviour. “Company” also showcases the complexities of other modern-day relationships, something that audiences from all walks of life with be able to relate to.

Bryan Hiles as Robert in ‘Company’. Picture: Supplied The production features many memorable hit songs like “Being Alive”, “Ladies Who Lunch”, “Marry Me a Little”, “I’m Not Getting Married Today”, “Barcelona”, “Side by Side”, “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” and “Another Hundred People”. Meanwhile, Sole, who now resides in London, will return to Durban to perform in this iconic show. “It’s an honour to be part of the South African debut of such an incredible musical,'’ she said.

“I’ve worked with Steven and Greg for many years on various productions like ‘Camelot’, ‘Shrek’, ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Chicago’. “They were my entry into the professional musical theatre world and I love their work so much. “I love their creative process and the experience of working with them is so fulfilling and enriching, so when Steven called and asked if I wanted to be a part of this, I hopped on a plane immediately.”

In “Company”, she plays Amy, a highly-strung, neurotic and fairly chaotic person who is about to get married to her long-time partner, Paul. But things don’t go as planned as she begins to freak out on their wedding day. “Paul adores her but on the day of the wedding she decides that she’s not getting married and it’s because she believes that she’s not worthy of Paul’s love.

“It’s really hilarious but also heartbreaking. There are real moments of deep sadness coming from somebody not having a sense of self-worth, not believing that they deserve to be loved for who they are. “The scene covers a lot of different emotional spaces,” she said. The actress described the legendary musical as a complex, powerful and intricate piece.

“It’s a really beautiful piece. I haven’t seen it live but I’ve seen the live screening of the Neil Patrick Harris version. “I’ve always found it to be a very interesting piece because it deals with things that are so difficult to articulate in words, like the intricacies of relationships between friends, lovers and partners and social dynamics, which form such a big part of our lives that are often scary, confusing, complicated and joyful. Sole added that Sondheim uses words with “such a deliberate intention.”

“So getting your head around the meaning and your mouth around the words, has been such a focused challenge for me. It’s not your typical narrative.” As for what theatregoers can expect from the production, Sole explained: “You are never going to get the opportunity to see something like this in Durban again. “It’s a one-of-a-kind musical and experience and it’s a world-class cast, creative team and crew. It is the coming together of a lot of passion for theatre and what theatre can do for a community.

“The music is incredible and the story is so moving, but also so silly and out there,” she added. Other cast members include multi-award winning actress Charon Williams-Ros, Lyle Buxton, Peter Court, Anthony Downing, Roland Perold, Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppen, Anne-Marie Clulow and Yamikani Mahaka-Phiri. Meanwhile, the production is choreographed by Simone Mann with lighting by Tina le Roux.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: April 9-21. Cost: R180 - R220 from Webtickets.

The Human Exhibition KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre members. Picture: Supplied The KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre will be showcasing its “The Human Exhibition” production. The five short collective dance collaborations were created by Durban choreographers Vusi Makanya (founder of the KMSDT), Sifiso Kweyama, Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika and Youngstar Gabriell Masango, Philile Njikija and Mandisa Ndlovu.

The show will also feature renowned dancers Anele Makanya, Thandeka Maqebula, Mandisa Ndlovu and Yolanda Bourman. The theatre production is set to delve into the problems that modern society faces, under the themes of time, genetics, mind and body, infection and environmental breakdown. According to a statement, the show uses the power of movement and rhythm to bring to life the struggles of individuals and communities on important social and mental health issues.

“This performance is built through expressive dance rituals and built upon the principles of self-care, truth-telling, inclusion, vulnerability, sustainability and love – all of which we have experienced in the last 30 years in South Africa,” the statement read. Where: Stable Theatre. When: April 5 at 6.30pm and April 6 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.